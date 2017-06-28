Music around Milton Keynes: seven of the best events over the next seven days

From a tribute to a country legend to a hotly-tipped rising star, there's lots happening...

Dan Stock

The Craufurd Arms, Wolverton, June 29

Regular readers of this page will recognise the face, above, as one half of the indie duo Reporters who made a bit of a stir in these parts a while back. Since signing off from that project, Dan has struck out alone, and things have been going swimmingly.

One of his tracks, Bright Ideas, was given a spin on Radio 1 courtesy of Huw Stephens, and he’s since signed on the dotted line with a booking agent, which will help him place his music in front of the masses.

A Communion Music show is also booked for early September, and so this evening’s Craufurd date is a nice chance for locals to see Dan as he prepare to make his ascent.

The gig will see Dan play a full-band show, and support will come from Broken Lamps and Naked Next Door. A solo EP is coming and a record deal must surely follow.

Watch this space...

FB: danstockmusic

Nigel Stonier

The Stables, July 1

As a noted producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Nigel’s collaborations include Robert Plant, Thea Gilmore, and The Waterboys.

He shines in his own right too though, as his current, sixth, album proves. Join him for tracks from Love and Work, and older gems from a prolific career.

www.stables.org

Callaghan

The Stables, July 5

US based singer songwriter Callaghan returns with a new EP which marks a change in direction for the US-based singer too.

“I wanted to write a song that touched on how divided people have become, and how some political leaders offer simple solutions to very complex problems,” she said.

www.stables.org

Unity

Unit Nine, Old Wolverton, July 1

Commercial, pop, dance and anthems are the sorts of sounds that will be spilling from the speakers at Unit Nine this Saturday.

Unity, a colourful LGBT bash, will also feature a live performance from The Shures, DJ Jamie Bond and the multi-award winning cabaret artist Baga Chipz MBE.

www.unitnine.co.uk

Rhinestone Cowboy

The Stables, July 1

A celebratory tribute to American rock and country music singer Glen Campbell, whose half century in sound has been cruelly curtailed by illness.This show coincides with release of Campbell’s final album, Adios and will bring to the fore many hits – including the beautiful Wichita Lineman.

www.stables.org

Various Artists

Wyvern School, July 1

Join a whole heap of artists live at the Wolverton school between 11am and 6pm for a feast of sound, including Sola, Mark Owen,

L’Harmonie Royale de Proogstreet Belgian band, Tony Hill, Wolverton Town Band, Brooke Layla, Third Angle Projection, Kasia Wardman, John McLinton

and Billy Nomad and Band.

Entry free

Ben Westlake

St Mary & St Giles Church, Stony Stratford, July 1

Ben has been living, studying and playing in Paris but returns to his home town to give a local concert.

The clarinet and piano recital includes something for everyone, with a varied programme including Mozart, the Carmen Fantasy, Liszt, Chopin and Acker Bilk.

Tickets £8 on the door