Music around MK: Our guide

Here's out guide to gigs and concerts in and around Milton Keynes

Mudibu & the Jezebel Sextet

The Stables, February 3

Experience the incredible sound of Otis Redding’s music as two of the UK’s most exciting raw soul acts join forces to mark 50 years since his untimely death in 1967.

This uplifting show pairs charismatic Burundian singer songwriter Mudibu with Hammond and horns from The Jezebel Sextet.

www.stables.org

Doyle

The Craufurd Arms, February 5

Former Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein presents his current project – A horror based hardrock/metal band of epic proportions.

Expect music as scary as the Misfits, as doom laden as Black Sabbath, and with the same hard-hitting style of metal as Motorhead or Slayer.

www.thecraufurdarms.com

Trichotomy

The Stables, February 7

Trichotomy return to visit the northern hemisphere for the first time since 2013, bringing a new album that pushes their perspective on modern piano jazz into absorbing new territories.

Catchy melodies, intricate rhythms, dynamic shifts, and moody interactions is only half the story.

www.stables.org

Conscia Jazz

Milton Keynes Gallery, February 4

Pianist Mark Pringle and trumpeter Tom Syson explore the art of the duo. Embracing influences from the golden early years of jazz and the contemporary avantgarde, the pair weave rich melodic tapestries, evoking times past and present, projected through the prism of their own experiences...

www.conscia.org

Toploader

The Stables, February 2

Since forming in 1997 Toploader have totted up more than two million album sales to their name along with a string of top 20 hits.

Their debut album Onka’s Big Moka earned them four Brit Award nominations.

The band’s highly anticipated fourth album Seeing Stars is coming in early 2017.

www.stables.org

Galactic Empire

The Craufurd Arms, February 3

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...a new heavy metal band was formed by some of the most infamous and feared villains in the galaxy – Galactic Empire.

Today, an old evil rises; the dark force grows stronger...today, news of Rogue One breaks, and so The Emperor gives word of his return to the galaxy. Darth Vader (lead guitar), Boba Sett (drums), Bass Commander (bass), Shadow Ranger (guitar) and Red Guard (guitar) are ready to strike Wolverton this Friday night.

Lightsabers and blasters have proven to be weak against the rebel scum, so now they will be attacking with guitars, bass and drums, performing classic pieces from the iconic soundtrackof the Star Wars films, written by John Williams.

Now, metal is the true path to the dark side. Will you join the Empire?

thecraufurdarms.co.uk

Swinging Songwriters

York House Centre, Stony Stratford, February 3

Dirty Bizness make it their business to bring you songs by the likes of Simon, Holiday and Vaughan in their own swingingjazzybluesy style. They will also pull from modern players like Norah Jones and Corrine Bailey Rae. Guests will be Sharon Watson and Dick Clarke...the rhythm is gonna get ya.

www.york-house.org.uk