Music around MK: seven of the best events in the next week

Ultimate Beatles

Wolverton Recreational Ground, June 25

Join Paul, John, George and Ringo as Wolverton does its bit for the MK50 celebrations with a great big, free event.

Take a right by Penny Lane and you’ll find it on the left, just after Strawberry Fields. Oh no, wait a moment, it’s actually by Wolverton Leisure Centre.

“You’ll love it, yeah, yeah, yeah,” promise organisers.

Jared James Nichols

The Craufurd Arms, June 24

Following last year’s European tour with Zakk Wylde, and UK tour with Walter Trout, Wisconsin-bred guitarist Jared James Nichols returns to these parts. He’s a new single too, Last Chance. “I let it all hang out and went wild! Even the guitar solo is off the wall, and absolutely crazy,” he said.

Sensation

The Stables, June 23

Take a seat and enjoy the greatest hits of The Who, blended with songs from the musicals Tommy and Quodrophenia in what can only be described as a mod-ern delight.

West End performers will be bringing you the Who-dunnit in style, so don’t erm, accept any substitute.

Boom-boom.

The Sugarhill Gang

Bedford Esquires, June 22

The collective – who were the first ever hip-hop mob to crack the billboard Top 40, with the seminal single Rappers Delight, rock up in Bedford this week. It’s amost too cool for school.

A wee bit special, this date is a warm-up for their Glastonbury appearance this weekend. It’s going to be hot.

Marty Wilde & the Wildcats

The Stables, June 22

Join one of the greatest names from the 50s and 60s music scene as he looks back at a career spanning more than half a century.

Marty will be joined by members of The Wildcats as he presents a stunning evening of rock memories from the vaults. Settle back and prepare to be entertained.

Irit Dekel

The Stables, June 22

Originally from Haifa, Irit grew up on a diet of jazz, classical, radio pop and the amazing rhythms of Ladino. Later teaming up with Jonathan Quarmby, they set to work crafting an album of 12 rhythmic, bright, colourful pop-influenced songs. Not quite Latin, not quite jazz, but uplifting...

Togfest

Bradwell Abbey, June 23 and 24

The small family friendly festival with the big reputation returns to Bradwell Abbey for two days of fun ready to roll against a cool backdrop.

The venue is a haven of historic beauty, a perfect setting for a relaxing weekend listening to a range of music.

A bar, lots of festival stalls and food providers will be on site and there will be activities to keep the younger festival-goer entertained.

Those playing include Dirty Bizness, Jasper in the Company of Others, Jonny and the Mental Breakdown, Kalon Rae, Late Night Legacy, Bea Munro and the all important headliners, Togmor.

“The original Togfest in 1998 was just a party, but in true new city style, the event has grown and grown,” says organiser Ian Rowe. “It is now a prestigious festival, with an enviable reputation.”

