Music around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From classic pop and ska to fresh folk, there's something for most tastes in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days...

The Blockheads

MK11, December 9

Christmas comes early for those of us who like our music delivered with punch, attitude and a playability that takes things to a higher plain – The Blockheads deliver this as standard. Seriously, we could watch these fellas in action every night of the week and still never get bored. Despite playing tracks including Reasons to Be Cheerful, Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick and Sex & Drugs & Rock n Roll thousands of times, they make every night sound like the first time, with the same buzz and brilliance.They are awesome, and besides, you’ll not find a more engaging bass player than Norman Watt-Roy . Truly.

With their 40th anniversary approaching, join mainstays Chaz Jankel, John Turnbull, Mick Gallagher and Norman for a night of alt-perfection. Looking for a Reason to be Cheerful?

You’ve just found it. Oi! Oi!

www.mkkilnfarm.com

Sugarpill & Tony Hill

Unit 9, December 11

See out the weekend in style, and do your bit for charity too at this date in support of Willen Hospice.

Sugarpill play a blend of easy rock and pop with a smattering of country rock, as can be heard on their Miles Away EP.

Tony will cut loose some of the material sitting on his debut album.

www.sugarpill.uk

Jaywalkers

The Stables, December 11

Former BBC Young Folk Award finalists Jaywalkers are touring their third studio album,Weave, which sees them further expanding their musical horizons at all levels.

They arrive at The Stables to cut loose the style which effortlessly fuses elements of bluegrass, folk and old-time.

www.stables.org

The Beat

Esquires, Bedford, December 10

One of the biggest bands of the two-tone movement, The Beat present a wall of sounds that transends time and ska fusion rhythms to ignite a crowd...and Ranking Roger and Ranking Junior are taking care of vocal duties! Support comes from rising players The RPMs,who have their I Think It’s Stupid single to plug.

www.seetickets.com

The Amazons

Bedford Esquires, December 9

Get ‘em while they are still playing the clubs, because this mob are about to blow huge. The Amazons are already sitting in the BBC Sound of 2017 list – previous winners include Adele and Sam Smith! “We like to leave it all out on the stage so hopefully it’ll be a fun show,” said band member Matt.

www.seetickets.com

Big Country

The Stables. December 13

Following the successful 30th anniversary Steeltown tour, Big Country now celebrate the 30th anniversary of the album that followed , The Seer. The band will perform the album in its entirety, and visit their stunning catalogue of songs taken from their multi-million-selling and number one hit albums.

www.stables.org

King Prawn

MK11, December 10

Decades have passed since these London-rousers first set foot in the Keynes with their melting pot of styles and taut line in abrasive, yet alluring quality. Heck, they even split up for a good while, but have been back spreading the word of the Prawn for some time now. This MK11 gig is a hot ticket.

www.mk11kilnfarm.com