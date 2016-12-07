Music around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From classic pop and ska to fresh folk, there's something for most tastes in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days...
The Blockheads
MK11, December 9
Christmas comes early for those of us who like our music delivered with punch, attitude and a playability that takes things to a higher plain – The Blockheads deliver this as standard. Seriously, we could watch these fellas in action every night of the week and still never get bored. Despite playing tracks including Reasons to Be Cheerful, Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick and Sex & Drugs & Rock n Roll thousands of times, they make every night sound like the first time, with the same buzz and brilliance.They are awesome, and besides, you’ll not find a more engaging bass player than Norman Watt-Roy . Truly.
With their 40th anniversary approaching, join mainstays Chaz Jankel, John Turnbull, Mick Gallagher and Norman for a night of alt-perfection. Looking for a Reason to be Cheerful?
You’ve just found it. Oi! Oi!
www.mkkilnfarm.com
Sugarpill & Tony Hill
Unit 9, December 11
See out the weekend in style, and do your bit for charity too at this date in support of Willen Hospice.
Sugarpill play a blend of easy rock and pop with a smattering of country rock, as can be heard on their Miles Away EP.
Tony will cut loose some of the material sitting on his debut album.
www.sugarpill.uk
Jaywalkers
The Stables, December 11
Former BBC Young Folk Award finalists Jaywalkers are touring their third studio album,Weave, which sees them further expanding their musical horizons at all levels.
They arrive at The Stables to cut loose the style which effortlessly fuses elements of bluegrass, folk and old-time.
www.stables.org
The Beat
Esquires, Bedford, December 10
One of the biggest bands of the two-tone movement, The Beat present a wall of sounds that transends time and ska fusion rhythms to ignite a crowd...and Ranking Roger and Ranking Junior are taking care of vocal duties! Support comes from rising players The RPMs,who have their I Think It’s Stupid single to plug.
www.seetickets.com
The Amazons
Bedford Esquires, December 9
Get ‘em while they are still playing the clubs, because this mob are about to blow huge. The Amazons are already sitting in the BBC Sound of 2017 list – previous winners include Adele and Sam Smith! “We like to leave it all out on the stage so hopefully it’ll be a fun show,” said band member Matt.
www.seetickets.com
Big Country
The Stables. December 13
Following the successful 30th anniversary Steeltown tour, Big Country now celebrate the 30th anniversary of the album that followed , The Seer. The band will perform the album in its entirety, and visit their stunning catalogue of songs taken from their multi-million-selling and number one hit albums.
www.stables.org
King Prawn
MK11, December 10
Decades have passed since these London-rousers first set foot in the Keynes with their melting pot of styles and taut line in abrasive, yet alluring quality. Heck, they even split up for a good while, but have been back spreading the word of the Prawn for some time now. This MK11 gig is a hot ticket.
www.mk11kilnfarm.com