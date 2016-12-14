Music around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From heavy rock to festive folk, there's something for most tastes in and around MK in the next few days...

Oxjam Christmas Party

Unit 9, Old Wolverton, December 17

A big night for charity has been pieced together by MK formed rock mob Toffees, who are also taking a starring role in the event.

It’s for a great cause too, with Oxjam benefiting from the bash.

Anything that helps stick it to poverty is worthy of support, we reckon.

“Every time we step onto the stage, whether it be to a crowd of five or 5000 we always aim bring our best!” promise Toffees.

“For us to be able to put together a list of bands we love and help such an incredible cause, is the perfect way to end the year!

“The very reason we got into music was to change peoples lives for the better, so when we were putting this event together, it had to be for Oxfam!”

The Hallows, Wesley and Crabtree, Monarch and Huntsman are all confirmed.

www.partymk.co.uk

Heart of a Coward

Craufurd Arms, December 16

The local heavies done swell come home for the second of a two night stand at the venue, following phenomenal demand.

Heart of Coward have captured attentions and fly the flag for fresh British talent better than anyone. Support at the date is coming from A World Away and Casket Feeder.

www.thecraufurdarms.com

The Moons

Northampton Roadmender, December 23

Led by singer songwriter and horror fanatic Andy Crofts, The Moons are an established act with three studio albums to their name. The Moons have a strong reputation for great melody and well crafted songwriting – something they believe is a dying art.

www.theroadmender.com

Wolverton Town Band

St George’s Church, Wolverton, December 17

Join the Wolverton Town Band for their traditional seasonal show, promising all your festive favourites.

The band go live at 6.30pm on Saturday night, with interval refreshments and a raffle, and best of all, admission is free.

If you miss this, you’ll be brassed off!

wolvertontownband.org.uk

Silver Tongued Bandoliers

MK11, Kiln Farm, December 17

STB have wowed venues across the UK with their genre mixing and three part harmony sounds and engaging live performances. But it’s Christmas, and now the boys are back to play for the home crowd.

‘We believe that for creation to be original, inspiration must be unlimited,’ they say.

www.mk11kilnfarm.com

Marco Marconi

Storyville Jazz Club, MK11, December 21

His skill as a composer is so naturally distinctive that Marco has earned a reputation as a class­ act on the British festival circuit, and back at home in Italy.

“Marco is a breath of fresh air for dedicated Jazz fans everywhere,” promised one critic. Hear what the fuss is about on Wednesday night.

www.mk11kilnfarm.com

Maddy Prior & the Carnival Band

The Stables, December 18

Maddy joins the Carnival Band during the festive season for their unique celebratory show Carols & Capers.

Together they mix renaissance, modern and ethnic instruments with a refreshing cavalier attitude and plenty of humour.

www.stables.org