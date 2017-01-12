Music around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From West End hits to North East realism, there's plenty for most tastes in Milton Keynes in the coming week...

Rob Richings

The Stables, January 12

Rob Richings is a man making good on a promise to himself.

The singer-songwriter’s debut album Parkas and Boots is a collection of observant and personal folk songs – the tales of a troubadour who knows too well how fragile life can be.

It was a brush with death that gave Rob a new sense of perspective and renewed lease of life. Following three life-saving and life-changing operations Rob is thriving.

While on the road to recovery Rob decided enough was enough and it was time to get serious about his music.

“I don’t want my illness to define what I do,” Rob says, “but at the same time, that illness and the way I look at life now has made me a better songwriter.” You can hear the results on Parkas and Boots, and catch him live with Ramin Karimloo at the Wavendon show.

www.stables.org

Ramin Karimloo & the Broadgrass Band

The Stables, January 12

Olivier and Tony Award nominee Ramin has taken lead roles in the West End aces – The Phantom of the Opera and Jean Valjean in Les Mis. Now though, it’s all about the Broadgrass.

“It’s an eclectic show with influences from the rootsy sound of bluegrass to the passionate drama of theatre.”

www.stables.org

The Pitmen Poets

The Stables, January 17

After two sell out UK tours in 2011 and 2013 , The PP’s planned world tour was put on hold when Bob Fox was offered a starring role as The Songman in the West End production of Warhorse. Now that Bob has stopped horsing around for a while, it is time for the Poets to ride again. Gee up for tickets.

www.stables.org

An event for VICTA

The Craufurd Arms, January 13

An evening that will see a rare MK performance from London-based trio Wyldest, and for those familiar with the local scene a chance to rekindle their love for Holm, who are making a long-overdue return to the venue. Monies raised go to the VICTA charity, who are fundraising for the 2017 London Marathon.

www.thecraufurdarms.com

Forest of Fools

Top Club, Wolverton, January 13

One of MK’s most promising bunch of musical blenders rock up at the Top Club’s first date of the year – and all proceeds are going to Willen Hospice, so dig deep. Support is coming from, Lying Toads and entry is a fiver. The real fools will be those who don’t go and see what the fuss is about.

secretarytopclub@yahoo.co.uk

Hayseed Dixie

The Roadmender, Northampton, May 9

Incredibly, 15 years have passed since HD released their first album, A Hillbilly Tribute to AC/DC, of course. The prolific lot have since delivered a total of 15 long players, and are far from through with their kick ass, bluegrass, hillybilly rock n roll. Some might call it rockgrass...

www.theroadmender.com

Coda - Led Zeppelin Tribute

MK11 Kiln Farm, January 13

If you missed the Led Zep reunion a few years back, you missed your chance to see Page and Plant and the fellas rekindle the rock.

Instead, go see the next best thing – and Coda play a fine line in Led Zep covers. Spend Friday Dazed and Confused in the best way possible, at MK11.

www.mk11kilnfarm.com