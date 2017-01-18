Music around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From gritty New York blues to folk pop and dreamy melodies, there's something for pretty much any taste...

Popa Chubby

The Stables, January 20

Popa is a product of the streets of New York City, and cut his teeth on the hard edged urban sounds of the Big Apple.

But he also knows that you have to make your own name, and that is exactly what this “post-modern Muddy Waters” (nice words from The New York Times) set out to do.

He defines independence and defies genre, and he’s been playing it that way for the past quarter of a century.

He is a singer, a songwriter and a guitar stylist with passions that run deep and shine bright.

Listen to his current opus, The Catfish, for proof – it’s regal and delicious, and all-encompassing, from the jazz inspired Wes Is More to the hardcore flavoured Motorhead Saved My Life, as Popa tells the story of how Lemmy gave a young man identity and meaning. As it transpires Popa knows how to rock well too. Lemmy would love it.

Estrons

Bedford Esquires, January 21

Welsh noiseniks Estrons and their ferocious brand of indie rock will be making their debut at the venue for Independent Venue Week. Often compared to Honeyblood or Wolf Alice at their most feral, Estrons (which is Welsh for “aliens”) spent 2016 touring with Slaves and playing the SxSX festival in Austin.

Lisbee Stainton

Cranfield Arms Bar, January 20

Cultured folk-pop comes to play for the Forest Folk and Roots promotion this week, with the arrival of Lisbee Stainton.

The English Rose with the eight-string guitar knows a few things about this music making malarkey – and began writing her own songs at just nine years of age.

The Sherlocks

The Craufurd Arms

March 10

These chaps were the first unsigned band since Arctic Monkeys to sell out their local venue the Sheffield Leadmill. The Sherlocks have drawn obvious comparisons from their influencers but this is a band with unquenchable ambition wanting to create their own sound.

Tom Paxton

The Stables, January 19

Tom’s music career has lasted 50 years, and counting. Along the way, he has recorded plenty of enduring songs and played thousands of live gigs around the world.

His contribution was rewarded in 2009 when he was the recipient of a Grammy Award.

Chas & Dave

MK Theatre

February 19

Chas & Dave are great musicians and know how to give an audience a good time.

They have gained a cult audience of both young and old and due to public demand are about to be seen together on stage once more. We’re first in the queue for the awesome duo. They are a British institution!

Amber Arcades

Bedford Esquires, January 23

Amber Arcades released their debut album Fading Light in June 2016 on the achingly hip Heavenly record label to universal acclaim.

A shimmering mix of shoegaze, dream pop melodies and electronica, it took its influences from bands like Cocteau Twins, Beach House and Stereolab.

