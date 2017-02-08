Music around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From 2-Tone heroes to grime stars and grunge sounds, there's something for most tastes in around Milton Keynes in the next few days...

Album campaign

Plenty of you will have caught forest of fools on a stage at some point, most likely at a local venue, but possibly on Glastonbury turf.

But how about having the fellas make a din in your den? A gig in your house could be closer than you think.

The boys want to get moving on a new release, you see, and hope to record the follow-up to Jump-Up Folk in May.

The band says it will be ‘bigger, better, bolder and wubbier’ and they are itching to get started – which is where you come in.

They’ve launched a Indiegogo Campaign to swell the coffers and help make the release a reality.

They’ve got some fab incentives to get you pledging towards their £5k target too – from launch party tickets and posters to a chance to have the boys perform in your house.

A spare £500 will make that a reality for you.

To see what to splash your pounds and pennies on, you need to tap the keyboard...

www.indiegogo.com

The Neville Staples Band

Bedford Esquires, February 11

Neville Staples is one of the great figureheads of the second wave of British ska that broke across the nation’s music scene in the late 70s. He is best known for his work as the singer/toaster in ska and two tone legends The Specials, alongside Terry Hall and Jerry Dammers.

Enjoy Specials classics and new material.

www.seetickets.com

Boombastic, February 10

Unit 9, Wolverton

One of the biggest 90’s parties in the UK, Boombastic 90’s now launches in MK.

Expect boybands, Brit pop, big beats and girl power on this nostalgic tour through the hits and anthems of 1990-1999 - whether Britney or Blur were your choice, you’ll be catered for.

www.unitnine.co.uk

Tinchy Stryder

MK11, Kiln Farm, March 25

It’s amazing how quickly time flies - it was a decade ago that Tinchy Stryder made his debut album.

The grime geezer is heading to these parts next month for an intimate show out at the Kiln Farm club. Fans will be rewarded with a full live set, and tickets are on sale now at £13. Don’t leave it too late or you’ll miss out,

www.mk11kilnfarm.com

Skindred

Bedford Esquires, February 10

When The Pad Presents booked the A-list Welsh fusionists to play at the Craufurd Arms in 2015, tickets sold out in 48 hours. They’ve all gone for this show too, but a last minute check with the venue for returns is worth a go – Benji and the boys are guaranteed to put in a sterling performance.

www.bedfordesquires.co.uk

Chali 2na & Krafty Kuts

Bedford Esquires, February 15

“When we heard that there was a new project and album between one of our favourite hip hop MC’s of all time and one of our favourite DJs, we couldn’t really pass on booking it, even if it is a Wednesday. We plan to smash this midweek night to pieces!” say the folks at Pad Presents, responsible for this smart date

www.seetickets.com

Come As You Are

Northampton Roadmender, February 18

It’s time to step back to an era before Adele, Sheeran and Rihanna...aah, those were the days! Music by Alice in Chains, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden and Faith No More will be spinning at this event...along with tracks from some mob called Nirvana...

www.theroadmender.com