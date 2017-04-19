Music around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From orchestral greats to up-and-coming indie acts, there's something for most tastes...

Muncie Girls

Bedford Esquires, April 21

Last seen supporting Tellison on the main stage, this Exeter based 3 piece have been on a huge nationwide tour with Taking Back Sunday and Frank Iero and return to Esquires as part of their latest UK headline stint.

Join Kerrang! magazine’s Best New Band nominees and check their vibe.

Ruth Theodore

The Stables, Wavendon, April 20

Known for her quirky, insightful, poetic lyrics and insiduous melodies, Ruth comes to these parts to tempt you with her current album, Cactacus, which features her distinguishable songwriting style and honest lyricism at its core. ‘Extraordinary and original,’ is Miss Theodore.

From the Jam

Bedford Corn Exchange, April 22

From The Jam, featuring former Jam bassist Bruce Foxton, vocalist and guitarist Russell Hastings and drummer Mike Randon return to Bedford Corn Exchange by popular demand as part of their 40th Year Anniversary Tour of the classic album ‘In the City.’ Many old Jam smashes will be given a welcome airing.

MK City Orchestra

The Venue Walton High, April 21

Mendelssohn, Beethoven and Ives fall under the musical spotlight at the next orchestra delivery, and they’ve booked a rather special soloist to perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No.1.

Maria Kustas is the Yamaha Music Foundation of Europe Scholarship winner.

Bradwell Silver Band

St James’ Church, New Bradwell, April 22

BSB hosts its Spring concert and awards presentation this weekend, and all are welcome to attend.The programme will comprise pop, classical and musical theatre, and the Tuba section performing I Was Born Under a Wandering Star is a performance not to be missed, promise organisers.

The Ponderosa Aces

The Stables, April 22

Having built up a strong base on the US West Coast and in Texas, critically acclaimed Californians The Ponderosa Aces kick off their first ever UK tour, right here in Milton Keynes. Expect to hear material from their album Honky Tonkin’ My Life away, which continues to pick up airplay and sales in the UK.

Blushes

The Craufurd Arms, April 22

If you want to check in with the new breed of music makers around town, put this date in the diary for Saturday night. Alt-indie quartet Blushes have won us over with their new track Skin. It’s the sound of a band walking their own path and coming up with an enticing mix of boy meets girl cool. Smoky and sexy, and brilliantly executed. Pretty darn good for a band only 12 months into their music making. Blushes are the sum total of what happens when a melting pot of influences is successfully utilised, and paired with raw talent. This could well be the start of something special, and you’ll hear more at The Craufurd date, which is the official launch of their new EP PrivateViewing. As for that single? “It is a very matter of fact song that stems from the physical side of raw consummate love,” the band

