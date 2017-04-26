Music around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From rare shots of David Bowie to the extraordinary sounds of an Israeli singer, there's plenty going on for music fans...

Exhibition of ‘unseen’ David Bowie photographs

Lancaster Mini showroom, April 27

A special night for Bowie fans lucky enough to have grabbed tickets for this event, which brings together 40 photographs - including many ‘never seen before’ images of the late, great musical icon. The images were all capture d by Denis O’Regan, Bowie’s official photographer for a decade. When stadiums were being filled during the Serious Moonlight, Glass Spider and Sound and Vision tours, it was Denis’ lens that captured the artist in his prime: “I’m really looking forward to coming to Milton Keynes for this exhibition,” he said, “It’s been a real trip down memory lane for me, of a time I spent with a great, great friend, both on stage and during our down time between concerts,” he added. The MK date is part of an extended run following its 2016 success.

Mor Karbosi

The Stables, May 2

Israeli singer Mor burst onto the global world music stage in 2008 with the release of her debut album, and has continued to woo audiences with her truly exceptional voice. Get set for an evening as emotional as fado, as enchanting as flamenco, as spicy as melancholic Turkish folk and as mysterious as a Jewish fairytale.

Honeyblood

Bedford Esquires, April 27

Glasgow two-piece Honeyblood will be tearing strips from their heavily buzzed sophomore album Babes Never Die during this show, which is part of their biggest headline tour to date, and will wrap up at London’s Koko in mid-June. Did we mention that they supported Foo Fighters too?

The King Blues

Bedford Esquires, April 28

Back in the Bedford snug after a sold-out festival warm up, the reformed TKB are out on the road promoting their new album The Gospel Truth, which was issued a couple of weeks back. It’s a chance to see the rebel street music makers cutting loose their political stance. Thought-provoking music-makers, they are.

Paul McClure & The local Heroes

Tingewick Village Hall, April 29

Known for his intimate, story telling concerts, Paul’s characters and story lines - in particular the loves, laughs and losses that have come his way - though lyrically often brutally honest, nearly always allow the humorous side of any situation to show.

Doors 7.30pm, tickets £12

The Franklys

Bedford Esquires, May 19

The Franklys have built a reputation as one of the most exciting live bands on the London circuit and beyond with relentless touring across the UK, Europe and America, including a recent support tour with Airbourne and festival slots at Isle of Wight 2015 and Download Festival 2016. Proof that girls can make great noise too!

Jeff Lang

The Stables, April 28

Jeff is arguably Australia’s most prolific guitarist, having recorded more than 20 albums both in his own right and as part of a series of fascinating collaborations.

This is his first UK tour for four years. How different life may have been,had he not switched from playing clarinet to guitar in his teens.

