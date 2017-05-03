Music around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From banjo-fuelled rock to a Barbra Streisand tribute with a difference, there's plenty going on in and around Milton Keynes...

Hayseed Dixie

Northampton Roadmender, May 9

Official creators of the genre ‘Rockgrass’, former ACDC tribute band Hayseed Dixie are back on the road with a 23 date UK stint.

The hillbilly quartet are not only known for their clever combination of original material and reinterpreted R&B and Soul tracks, but also for their live shows being a treat for the eyes as well as the ears.

The band has a great understanding of the dynamics of both modern rock and old school hillbilly style music, a pure genius creation that sounds like it shouldn’t work… but simply just does! Hayseed Dixie are an act you can only appreciate from a live, up-close experience. Their new album, ‘Free Your Mind… And Your Grass Will Follow’ is fresh to the racks and their fans include - bizarrely - Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake.

SaraBeth

The Hind Hotel, Wellingborough, May 10

Savvy, fun, creative, adventurous, determined and delightfully unexpected are a good start, but adjectives begin to run out well before facets of SaraBeth’s artistry do. She’s a force-of-nature Texan building a meaningful presence as a singer, songwriter and entertainer.

Emma Johnson

The Stables, May 7

Joined by piano and drums, Emma - and her clarinet - goes to town, exploring the roots of American jazz, while paying tribute to some of the the greatest clarinettists of all time including Bechet, Goodman and Shaw. Irresistably jazzy, in a show that displays an altogether sassier side to Emma.

The Shames

Wolverton Top Club, May 6

Three-piece mobThe Shames are promising ‘heartfelt original material with catchy riffs and bittersweet melodies,’ for those who fancy checking in with them.

You’ll also hear Milton Keynes based creatives The Hallows (pic) and We Are Giants in exchange for your cash.

Tankus The Henge

The Stables, May 7

TTH are a London-based, five-wheeled, funk-fuelled rock ‘n’ roll jalopy that comes careering around the corner on a tranquil summer’s day, ruining the silence and disturbing the bats.

Noise that mixes the best of British with some of the best of their yank counterparts. It’s filling.

Liza Pulman

The Stables, May 5

Join the acclaimed singer and comedienne and one third of the satirical and much loved comedy trio Fascinating Aida as she returns with her third solo show, Liza Sings Streisand. The clue is in the title!

This is no Stars in their Eyes date, nor a Channel 5 biopic, mind you.

This is real talent.

My Vitriol

Bedford Esquires , May 4

Their recent Craufurd Arms date didn’t fire up the assembled, but MV will be returning to Esquires hoping to fare better. Join the mob held part responsible for spearheading the shoe-gazing resurgence, and their support band, heavy psychedelic rockers Herd Behaviour for Thursday fun.

