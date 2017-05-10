Music around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From slick chart classics to rugged rock grooves, there's something for most tastes in and around Milton Keynes...

Record Fair

The Craufurd Arms, May 14

You can download your favourite track at the click of a button, sure, but you can’t read the sleeve notes, admire the artwork or explore the very grooves of a quick hit, can you? Music is always better when you can reach out and grab it, and this weekend, you get to do just that with another Record Fair at The Craufurd Arms in Wolverton.

Traders will line up the racks of pre-owned gems and rarities, and wait for vinyl fans to flock.

And flock they will – these eventshave been enjoying a real resurgence in recent years.

Who knows what you will find?

Organiser Jim Mallard is responsible for these quarterly shows.

Email him at jimmallard@btconnect.com for more information.

Beer and vinyl?

It makes for the perfect Sunday mix, we reckon!

Doors open at midday and admission is free.

Leo Sayer

The Stables, May 16

Known the world over for song classics including Thunder in MyHeart, Moonlighting and I Can’t Stop Loving You, Leo returns to his home country for another high-energy tour, including this Stables return after the success of his 2015 Restless Years schedule. Tickets are scorchio - it’s returns only now.

www.stables.org

Hackney Colliery Band

The Stables, May 12

Influenced as much by the world of contemporary rock and electronica as by jazz and global brass, HCB stand out in a music landscape increasingly populated by brass bands.

A New Orleans-style line-up awaits lucky ticket-holders tomorrow evening.

www.stables.org

Jordan Allen

Bedford Esquires , May 12

Fresh from their recent national run with The Sherlocks, the sharp indie rock four-piece hit the road again - this time touring with their new charity EP Livin’ La Vida Bolton.

Proceeds from sales of the release will be going to the Brain Tumour Charity, so buy a copy for you and your pals - help raise a fortune.

www.seetickets.com

Pearl Handled Revolver

The Stables, May 12

The four-piece take particular solace from the engulfing vibes of Tom Waits, the edgy groove of The Doors and the leftfield modern guile and drive of Queens of the Stone Age.

Their third album If The Devil Cast His Net was released last April.

www.stables.org

Beverley Craven

The Ugland Auditorium, Stowe School, May 11

Beverley is joined by multi-instrumentalist and singer Frank Mead to play songs old and new, including infamous, multi-million selling Promise Me.

“We’re having so much fun travelling together, playing the songs I’ve written over the past 30 years and people are loving it,” Beverley said.

www.artsatstowe.co.uk

MKCO with David Cohen

The Venue MK, May 12

International cellist David Cohen will perform the fantastic Haydn Cello Concerto No.1 tomorrow in place of Alexey Stadler who had to cancel at the last minute. The programme remains the same though, as does the class of those delivering the sounds.

www.mkco.org