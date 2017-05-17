Music around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From a British jazz great to stripped-back starkness, there's plenty to enjoy...

Jon Gomm

The Stables, May 24

Leeds-based Jon hasa a famous virtuoso style, and his live shows combine deeply personal performances with a natural wit.

Physical and complex, he’ll sucker you with his productivity. He managed to do that to us at a sodden Download Festival, so anything is possible

Courtney Pine ft Omar,

The Stables, May 18

Join multi-instrumentalist jazz-giant Mr Pine, CBE.

The fusionist is returning to tenor saxophone for the first time in a decade. Joining him this evening is a man whose 1992 vibe on the single There’s Nothing Like This is a breeze of beauty. Ticket-holders will be looked after by two terrific talents.

Starman: The David Bowie Story

Grove Theatre, Dunstale, May 20

Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, Thin White Duke, Major Tom and more...the many personas of David Bowie with one thing in common; Lasting songs that inspired a generation.

Plenty of the songs from all eras of Bowie’s celebrated career will air. A terrific night of wowie-Bowie.

Eleanor McEvoy

The Stables, Stage 2, May 18

An electric guitar, acoustic guitar, violin, piano and small amp will be waiting on stage as the Irish singer-songwriter comes to town as part of her continuing Naked...Live tour. Expect an exploration of the best of her catalogue in the simple engaging starkness of her own performance.

Ward Thomas

Northampton Roadmender, May 23

2016 was a pretty swell time for the girls Ward Thomas - the chart-topping twins reached the number one position for their sophomore album Cartwheels, played a run of 16 completely sold-out Uk dates and crowned their live schedule with a spectacular sold-out show at the Brooklyn Bowl.

KT Tunstall

Northampton Derngate, May 20

Brit Award and Ivor Novello award-winning KT is back on the road following the release of her critically acclaimed KIN opus. With five albums of solid sounds from which to choose, this show will be taut and terrific. Isn’t KT always like that?

Special guest will be Nina Nesbitt.

Gentleman’s Dub Club

MK11, May 19

Take nine well-rounded musicians attune to every step of the music composition process, and who safeguard every last detail of their shared vision - from the rehearsal room to the mixing board.

Let them do their stuff, and you arrive at Dubtopia, a terrifically warming opus that made its presence known upon its release last month. Duptopia is what happens when clear intent and laser-focused direction are carried out. By sharing a common vision, and cultivating a creative environment, the bands delivers a cathartic release from a world shrouded in injustice and hypocrisy - ‘a musical paradise set apart from everyday life intended for pure celebration.’

Their arrival in Milton Keynes comes as they near the end of a pretty extensive UK tour, so they’ll be even more well-oiled and fluid than usual.