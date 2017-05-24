Music around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From top-notch rock to bourbon-soaked gypsy blues, there's plenty going on...

Brian Poole & The Tremeloes

The Stables, June2

It’s 54 years since Brian Poole & The Tremeloes recorded their first record. Seriously. Now more than 50 years on, Brian, Len ‘Chip’ Hawkes and Dave Munden are back again, performing classic hits including Twist And Shout and (Call Me) Number One. Vanity Fare bring instrumentation.

www.stables.org

The Urban Voodoo Machine

The Craufurd Arms, May 26

Join a collective of shadowy, London based ne’er do wells as theycome play in the Keynes, bringing crimson colour and bourbon-soaked gypsy blues, bop n stroll to your ears, tastefully topped with the gravelly voice of Paul-Ronney Angeldelivering tales from the dark side...

www.thecraufurdarms.com

Rik Van Den Bosch

The Stables, May 26

Rik writes, sings and plays his own songs on his acoustic guitar, drawing from a wide influence of styles.

Original folk and blues sounds from way back, 60’s rock ’n’ roll grooves, and up-to-the-minute pure rock rhythms - with a bit of gypsy and Spanish influence thrown in for good measure. Collectively he offers a lot of what you fancy!

www.stables.org

The Franklys

Bedford Esquires, May 31

The Franklys have built a reputation for themselves as one of the most exciting live bands on the London circuit and beyond with relentless touring across the UK, Europe and America, including a recent support tour with Airbourne and a festival slot at Download Festival 2016.

www.thecraufurdarms.com

Panic Room

The Stables, May 26

Expect to hear an explosion of brand new music, along with the anthems the band are famous for, all performed with passion, power and superb musicianship.

This return Stables visit will allow Panic Room to present their new album to an avid fanbase. A loud and lairy night awaits.

www.stables.org

Folklaw & Levi Cuss

College Arms , Cranfield, May 26

Tomorrow’s gig comes with a promise of crowd-surfing fiddle antics, courtesy of folk-rock mob Folkawplaying the final night of theirUK tour.. Think mid-way between New Model Army and The Levellers and you’ve got their drift. Support is from Canadian roots bluesman Levi Cuss.

FB: forestfolkroots

Snakecharmer

The Stables, May 25

The supergroup Snakecharmer was founded in 2011 by former Whitesnake members guitarist Micky Moody

and bassist Neil Murray. Swelled by guitarist Laurie Wisefield, Thunder hard-hitter Harry James, Ozzy/Sabbath keyboard ace Adam Wakeman and Chris Ousey (vocals).

They put their debut album out back in 2013, which hit the right spot with hard rock fans.

The self-titled release was bolstered by spot on blues and melodic overtones.

Fans of early era Whitesnake and Band Company certainly weren’t caught complaining.

Moody departed the ranks last year, and his vacancy has been filled by Simon McBride, who was in situ in time for the recording of Second Skin, the band’s new ling-player.

The new compositions are slightly harder edged in comparison to the debut.

Strong, passionate, rocking and blues-laden, ‘Second Skin’ is quality British hard rock at its very best.

www.stables.org