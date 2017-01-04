Music around MK: your guide to what's on

From classical and folk to metal and hip hop, there's something for pretty much every taste...

Pharoahe Monch

MK11, January 7

When Pharoahe Monch made his MK11 debut in 2015, the visit was a sell-out, so booking him for a return was a canny move – and the rapper is back on the Kiln Farm stage this week.

The former member of Organized Konfusion turned solo success last put his thoughts and experiences down on disc in 2014s PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) opus, but there’s plenty more produce set to be laid bare at the show using his cleverly complex and multi-syllabic delivery.

A host of MC and DJ support is in the bag too, courtesy of Andy Browne, Mark Ski, Maniphest, Chris Speed, Aks USn, Dice Man, Leo Prince, Spencer Lance and Benny Diction.

Those attending the bash can expect a whole heap of greatness from the man in the spotlight: “My heart and my spirit,” he told us. “I want to leave a piece of me on that stage.”

www.mk11kilnfarm.com

Devil You Know

The Craufurd Arms, January 10

Join the former Killswitch Engage and Blood Has Been Shed frontman Howard Jones at the Wolverton venue.

During his decade long tenure with Massachusetts heavies KE, he pulled in two gold records and a grammy nomination.

Oni, Wearing Scars and Brutai complete the billing.

www.thecraufurdarms.com

Bowie Experience

Aylesbury Waterside, January 8

Go from A to Ziggy in this spectacular concert celebrating the journey of sound and vision through one of the most creative musicians ever.

From Space Oddity to Let’s Dance, this tribute to the Thin White Duke is played out in the town where Ziggy was first revealed...

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

MK City Orchestra

The Venue MK, January 6

Russian violinist Anna Liisa Bezrodny returns to MKCO to perform the Mozart Violin Concerto No.3, a piece written by the composer when he was just 19-years-old.

The orchestra will open the concert with the Beethoven Egmont Overture and the finale will be Mendelssohn’s Symphony No.3 (Scottish).

www.mkco.org

Ward Thomas

Northampton Roadmender, May 23

Ward Thomas were barely out of their teens when they became country crossover stars with their independently released 2014 debut album From Where We Stand which sold over 25,000 copies in the UK. Now the twins are back, with a 22-date UK tour

www.theroadmender.com

Gaz Brookfield

Bedford Esquires, March 9

Bristol-based solo acoustic musician Gaz won Acoustic magazine’s 2010 Singer Songwriter of the year title and has been on the road ever since, touring the UK and Europe.

Along the way he has shared the stage with the likes of The Levellers and Frank Turner racking up more than 1,000 gigs to date.

www.seetickets.com

Caro Emerald

MK Theatre, April 11

The Amsterdam Conservatory jazz-trained vocalist is an original pop star with the look of a Hollywood icon of yesteryear and a voice that oozes warmth and vitality. Since the release of her 2010 multi-platinum debut album Caro has fashioned her own niche, and she’s a bit of a gem.

www.atgtickets.com