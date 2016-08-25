Music around MK: your guide to what’s on in the next few days

A guide to concerts in and around Milton Keynes over the next few days

Undload Festival

The Craufurd Arms, BH Weekend

You know all about the Download Festival, right? Well this is the Und-load Festival. A three-day corker of cover bands for those of you who like the heavy-heavy – from Pantera and Muse to Alice in Chains and Iron Maiden, with a whole load more inbetween. Headliners pay tribute to Kiss, ZZ Top and The Sex Pistols

www.thecraufurdarms.com

Chris Farlowe & the Northern Beaker Band

The Stables, August 25

Widely regarded as one of the finest soul and rhythm and blues voices this country has ever produced, Chris Farlowe’s 60s smash hit Out of Time (written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards) remains a national classic. And decades on, his success is far from waning. An intimate, must-see gig.

www.stables.org

Hats Off To Led Zeppelin

The Stables, August 27

If you want silly wigs, naff impersonations and thewrong line-up, there are plenty of other “tributes” out there. But if you want to experience the power and the passion of a Led Zeppelin concert, played by one of the most exciting rock’n’roll bands on the circuit today, this is the show for you.

www.stables.org

Red Butler

Bedford Esquires

August 27

With a burning desire to entertain and pursue a serious music career, at the age of 18 Alex Butler decided to form a band. The blues/rock outfit Red Butler emerged in April 2012, drawing upon influences from SRV, Etta James, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Moore, Free, King King and Santana.

www.bedfordesquires.co.uk

Urban Roots Festival

August 27

Willen Park

Mixing chart topping performers, live entertainment and mouth-watering dishes from around the world, the inaugural Urban Festival is hosted this weekend. The event is aimed at “bringing traditional African styles and Western form together for an enjoyable day”. An open mic tent will feature for those wanting to perform and there’s a kid’s creative corner where the little ones can get crafty. A host of pop up street ventures and bars will supplement the event.

“Milton Keynes is an extremely culturally diverse town and we wanted to put on a spectacular festival to celebrate and bring different cultures together,” said organiser and founder of Bohemian Dreams, Bella Ubhi, A percentage of ticket sales will be donated to the Sickle Cell Society.

Buy tickets at www.urbanrootsfestival.co.uk.

Vula Viel, Shambala Fest, August 25-28

Northamptonshire

Named after the language of a tribe in Upper West Ghana, Vula Viel play this weekend’s Shambala Festival, in Northamptonshire. Mixing African, electronica and minimalist influences to fantastic effect, theirs is an intensely rhythmic music to engage, enchant and exist. www.shambalafestival.org/