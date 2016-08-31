Music around MK: your guide to what’s on in the next few days

A guide to concerts in and around Milton Keynes over the next few days.

Bailey McConnell & Euan Emerton

Boo Hewerdine and Dan Whitehouse

The Craufurd Arms, September 1

The Craufurd Arms, a venue most traditionally associated with things of a hard and heavy nature, will be showing its softer side this Thursday evening when it presents An Evening with Bailey McConnell and Euan Emerton.

A couple of years have passed since Bailey wowed the judges on Britain’s Got Talent, but he’s been plugging away with music and has some really nice material under his belt now.

This show sees him bill share - and stage-share - with Euan, another MK riser who knows his way around a guitar and a tune.

Bailey McConnell and Euan Emerton

Tickets for the 14+ show* are on sale at £10. Both Bailey and Euan will play their own sets before uniting to play a few covers.

*Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult, and no under 18s are allowed in the bar after 9pm.

www.craufurdarms.com

Boo Hewerdine & Dan Whitehouse

Leveret

The Stables, September 3

The label mates are touring together for the first time and arrive in Milton Keynes the day after their respective albums are released.

This is Boo’s first album release of new material for seven years, so the drought is finally over for fans. A night of finely crafted sounds

www.stables.org

Leveret

The Stables, September 4

Three of England’s finest folk musicians pool resources for an exciting new collaboration. Musically, the masters of their instruments are rooted in English tradition, but with a fresh new aspect. Expect original settings of ancient tunes and new compositions by some of today’s finest tunesmiths in the folk field.

www.stables.org

Nicky Prince

‘Mischief’ EP release, September 1

It’s Nicky’s second EP release, and will have been worth the wait - the first one, See What You Mean was cut loose in 2009! Nicky promises an ‘acoustic, folky, bluesy, soulful, earthy sound’ with this new five-track disc. Visits the website to order: www.nickyprince.co.uk

ABBA Forever

The Stables, September 3

The unique Abba look and sound are replicated with incredible attention to detail as Benny and Bjorn’s beautiful lyrics are sung in wonderful harmony by six performers. Dynamic non-stop choreography, stunning vocals and top-class musicianship make for a captivating two hour performance.

www.stables.org

Squeeze

Northampton Derngate, September 7

As well as songs from their back catalogue, including hits such as Cool For Cats, Up the Junction and Tempted, this show will include songs fromSqueeze’s latest album Cradle to the Grave, their first collection of new tracks since 1998. Scene stalwarts who remain relevant.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Outrage Against the Machine

Bedford Esquires, September 2

‘The No.1 tribute’ to RATM rock up at Bedford Esquires with all of the necessary angst, noise and - naturally - f-bombs!

They’ve only been paying tribute to Zak and Co. in a musical sense since 2015, but their live shows, like their namesakes are an untamed assault. Believe the hype.

www.seetickets.com