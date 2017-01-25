Music in Milton Keynes: Our guide to the week ahead

Here's our guide to gigs and concerts in and around Milton Keynes

Legends of Goldie Lookin’Chain

The Craufurd Arms, January 27

January is always a long month – it’s AGES until payday, the weather is cold and we have to tackle blue Monday! But chill – payday is here at last, and so too are Goldie Lookin’ Chain, the comedic rap rollers are in town as part of Independent Venue Week. Support from Padding Needed.

www.thecraufurdarms.com

Dollar Shake

MK11, Kiln Farm, January 28

MK’s trademark kitsch nightclub will be bringing you the usual vintage sounds of RnB, RnR, Soul, Cuban and groove.

Hit the dancefloor, sup the reasonably priced drinks and have fun.

“Impress in your finest vintage attire and join us regulars,” say organisers.

www.mk11kilnfarm.com

Mark Prescott

York House Centre, January 29

Mark is a uniquely talented violinist, at home in a wide variety of genres. He has contributed to Stony’s musical scene for many years now, at first with the support of the much missed Matt Armour. Some of you will know Mark for his role in the duo Vivant, but this date will show the colours and nuances of his own music.

www.york-house.org.uk

Hacktivist

The Craufurd Arms, January 29

It’s Independent Venue Week and who better to bring down the curtain on the event than MK’s genre meshing noise bringers. Expect hardwiring huge, devastating grooves with intelligent and insightful rhyme.

Hacktivist take no prisoners...

www.thecraufurdarms.com

The Quireboys

Bedford Esquires, January 28

They played a blinder in MK a few months back, and this gig will be every bit the party – not least because it’s Guy Griffin’s birthday bash. Break open the whisky, and go join the long-lasting blues’ n’rollers as they tear through an enviable back catalogue with lots of familiar tracks. Solid, no messing, honest and still bringing the goods.

www.bedfordesquires.co.uk

Nashville Pussy

The Craufurd Arms, January 26

Atlanta, Georgia rockers Nashville Pussy have been at their game for more than two decades, which means they’ve got those riffs mastered, and by ‘eck what a lot they’ve got! If you had more time, you could hit the net and go investigate their half dozen albums. Instead, rush to the venue.

www.thecraufurdarms.com

Nicky Prince

The Stables, Wavendon, February 1 & 2

Last year, Milton Keynes’ soul player Nicky Prince made her return to The Stables, with a well received support slot for Brother Strut.

And as 2017 gets into its stride, Nicky is heading back to the Wavendon haunt this week, to play in support of the late 2016 EP release Mischief. Nicky says the disc is a “playful and earthy groove mix” of all the things that have come from her musical soul at some point in time. Nicky’s influences span the classics – George Benson and Bill Withers, for example, and the new. Lianne La Havas and Michael Kiwanuka have made an impression on her, and their same passion shines through in her music – leaving you in no doubt who has shaped her musical journey.

Nicky has a new band line-up ready to roll too, and there is mention of some new song previews at the shows.

www.stables.org