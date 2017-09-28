Review: The Jesus and Mary Chain captivate Northampton with Damage and Joy

Yoshe Watson reviews The Jesus and Mary Chain at The Roadmender

Right from the beginning - with the stage aptly set by a deliciously gutsy performance from Brix and the Extricated - The Jesus and Mary Chain electrify the room.

The Jesus and Mary Chain. Picture: David Jackson

The band are touring their first album in 19 years, Damage and Joy, and treat us to a smattering of new songs amongst a solid selection of earlier favourites.

Now 30 years from release, tracks like Darklands and Happy When It Rains still sound astonishing - the audience immediately erupting with each familiar tune.

By Some Candy Talking, with powerful, throbbing guitar lines and strobe in full force, the Mary Chain have us utterly transfixed.

The floor beneath us pulsates and the air is awash with layers of sound.

Brix and the Extricated. Picture: David Jackson

The relentless drumming. The weaving distortion. Jim Reid’s distinctive silhouette arches against a flood of light and dry ice.

As the band delight the crowd with a double encore, the stage is overflowing with an impenetrable thicket of red and green fog and that formidable wall of noise, drenched in reverberation.

The riotous gigs of the 80s may be behind them, but having taken the Roadmender audience on a journey into the space between memory and innovation, The Jesus and Mary Chain leave us with no doubt that they are still a force to be reckoned with.

The Jesus and Mary Chain played:

Amputation

Happy When It Rains

Head On

Always Sad

Black And Blues

Mood Rider

Far Gone And Out

Between Planets

Snakedriver

Teenage Lust

Cherry Came Too

All Things Must Pass

Some Candy Talking

Halfway To Crazy

Darklands

Reverence

Just Like Honey

Cracking Up

In A Hole

War On Peace

Sidewalking

I Hate Rock N Roll