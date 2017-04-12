The spirit of Presley comes to Milton Keynes

A leading Presley impersonator is bringing his World Famous Elvis Show to Milton Keynes this summer.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2009, Chris Connor, from Manchester, has enjoyed a meteoric rise.

He was voted as the best Elvis Presley tribute in the world in 2015 by an Elvis Presley fan poll, and is famed for his authentic recreation of ‘The King’, selling out shows around the world, including London’s West End.

The two-hour production at Plane Ice in South Row on Saturday, June 3, will be Europe’s largest Elvis production to date, with Chris recreating two of Elvis’s iconic concerts.

This includes the Las Vegas production ‘That’s The Way It Is’ in 1969 followed by the Vegas Years– transporting fans back in time to ‘The King’s’ heyday.

He will be joined on stage by 12-piece live band The Steels, with backing vocals from The Sweet Harmonies.

The show is produced and organised by LPM Events and is being promoted by Showtime Promotions.

Dan Nelmes, director at Showtime Promotions, said: “Audiences can’t help but fall in love with Chris once they’ve seen him because he is as close as modern day fans will get to watching the real Elvis.

“There are so many Elvis tribute acts around the world but Chris’s is unrivalled in authenticity in terms of his looks, voice, moves and mannerisms – you name it, he’s got it.

“It genuinely feels like you have been transported back in time to see Elvis performing live. People often leave the shows in disbelief at how good he actually is.

“We’re really excited to be bringing an act of Chris’ calibre to Milton Keynes, and believe this offers something different to the region’s music scene and is one that will appeal to a variety of generations.”

Tickets for The World Famous Elvis Show cost £26 before fees and are available via www.showtimelive.co.uk