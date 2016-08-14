QUIZ: How well do you know your Beatles lyrics?

Next month sees the release of a new Beatles documentary, directed by Oscar winner Ron Howard.

The Apollo 13, Da Vinci Code and Rush director has been given the blessing of the surviving band members - Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr - and the estates of John Lennon and George Harrison to produce the film looking at the band’s early years.

As well as archive footage from “the touring years” from 1960-66, The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years will feature fresh contributions from McCartney and Starr and never-before-seen clips shot by fans.

