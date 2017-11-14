Rock, blues and folk acts all head to The Stables to headline

The Stables is gearing up for another busy week of gigs with a host of classic rock, folk and blues acts headlining over the next seven days.

On Friday, the biggest hits of Queen will be recreated on the Wavendon venue’s main stage.

Flash have been paying homage to the world’s most theatrical and dramatic Rock band since.

Italian born front man, Claudio Desideri plays a uncannily realistic Freddie with just the right look, stage persona and vocals.

Expect all of Queens biggest hits. Tickets cost £22.50 in advance, doors open at 8pm.

The following night, theatrical folk band Heg and the Wolf Chorus headline.

The Bristol four-piece are on the road touring in support of their debut album Raising The Fires.

The LP is a concept album about a witch who ends the world. Support is by Julu Irvine.

Doors open at 8.45pm, tickets cost £10 in advance.

On Sunday, Daria Kulesh and Johnny Dyer headline.

Daria's quest to explore her family roots in the new solo album Long Lost Home has led her from the folk clubs of Hertfordshire to the mountains of Caucasus and from Cadogan Hall to Kremlin Palace.

The album has enjoyed rave reviews and has led to high profile live performances as well as TV and radio appearances.

For this performance, she will be joined by multi-instrumentalist Jonny Dyer.

Doors open at 8.45pm, tickets cost £10 in advance.

On Monday, November 20, multi-award winning American blues guitarist and singer-songwriter, Samantha Fish (pictured) headlines the venue.

Fish releases her new album Belle of the West on Ruf Records this week and is kicking off her UK tour at the venue.

After launching her recording career in 2009, Samantha quickly established herself as a rising star in the contemporary blues world.

Since then, the charismatic young singer-guitarist-songwriter has earned a reputation as a rising guitar hero and powerful live performer, while releasing a series of acclaimed albums that have shown her restless creative spirit consistently taking her in new and exciting musical directions.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £16.50 before fees.

On Wednesday, Adam Holmes & the Embers will be joined by Rachel Sermanni.

The Midnight Milk tour will showcase the third album from Edinburgh outfit Adam Holmes & the Embers which was released earlier this year. Support is by Rachel Sermanni,

Doors open at 8.45pm, tickets cost £10 in advance.

For more information about all forthcoming gigs at the venue and to book tickets, visit www.stables.org