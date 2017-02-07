Special day for bridal parties at Waddesdon Manor

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon and thoughts turning to love, brides, grooms and their bridal parties may need some inspiration for the big day.

Waddesdon’s Wedding Inspiration Day is a great place to start, wherever the wedding is due to take place.

The event is being held at The Dairy and the Five Arrows Hotel in Waddesdon and is free to attend, writes Heather Jan Brunt.

Taking place from 10am - 3pm on Sunday March 5, the event will be anything but your typical wedding open day, designed with the help of independent luxury wedding planner The Bespoke Wedding Company, to be exciting,interactive, fun filled and beautiful.

All guests will be greeted with a complimentary cocktail or glass of prosecco and introduced to hand-picked luxury designers, photographers, florists, entertainers, gastronomes and professional wedding planners. Guests who have pre-registered online will also receive a goody bag on arrival.

In addition to giving guests access to over 60 of the region’s finest wedding professionals, committed to sharing their expert knowledge and advice, Waddesdon’s Wedding Inspiration Day will have a fabulous line up of features and demonstrations to help make any wedding utterly memorable. Highlights will include the latest bridal trends shown on the catwalk by Ellie Sanderson Bridal Boutique.

Visitors will be invited to explore the Waddesdon Estate’s enchanting choice of wedding venues, the lakeside Dairy and the boutique Five Arrows Hotel, both created for Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild in the 19th century.

For full details of the event and to register online go to www.weddingsatwaddesdon.co.uk/wedding-inspiration-day

