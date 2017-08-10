Spice up your life at Chilli Festival next month

Have your say

Spice things up this September at Waddesdon Manor’s annual Chilli Festival.

This year the Chilli Festival is back and bigger and better than ever, with more than 50 handpicked local artisan producers and some of the nation’s best loved independent traders.

Find everything for the chilli fanatic or intrepid chilli novice; delicious jams, pickles, chutneys and oils alongside spicy cheese, chilli beers and chilli chocolate. If things get a little hot, enjoy a cooling frozen yoghurt or ice cream. With live music and children’s craft activities, there’s plenty to enjoy at Waddesdon throughout the weekend.

The festival takes place on Saturday September 2 and Sunday September 3 from 10am to 5pm ar rge Aviary Glade.

Children’s activities include face painting with Lu’s Face Painting and Mexican Worry Dolls.

Face painting:

£3 for a small design

£5 for a whole face

Mexican Worry Dolls:

Make your very own Mexican Worry Doll, put it under your pillow and your worries will disappear while you sleep.

£2 per child

Mexican Wrestler Colouring Competition:

Design a colourful Lucha libre mask for your Mexican wrestler and give them a name. The best design wins!

Free

Admission:

Grounds = Adult: £10, Child: £5, Family: £25. Free for National Trust Members.

House and Grounds = Adult: £20, Child: £10, Family: £50. Free for National Trust Members.

Bookings 01296 820414 or www.waddesdon.org.uk