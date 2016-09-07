Ten of the best things to do around MK this week

Here’s your guide to ten of the best things to do around MK over the next few days...

1 FAMILY

Heritage Open Days, various sites around Milton Keynes, September 8 to 11

More than 65 free, family-friendly events at some of our best-loved and most intriguing places are taking place over the next few days. Many attractions are offering free admission, including Bletchley Park, Stowe House and Claydon House, Chandos Hall Museum and Woburn Heritage Centre. With exhibitions, guided tours, walks and cycle rides, workshops, craft events and performances across MK and surrounding towns and villages, there’s something for everyone.

Details: www.mkheritageopendays.com

2 MUSIC

Rachael Dadd, MK Gallery, September 10

She’s been lauded by DJs on Radio 1, Radio 2, Xfm, 6 Music, France Musique and many other radio stations worldwide. Broadcaster Lauren Laverne described her latest album as a “late contender for the best of the year list – brilliantly unusual, unexpected tracks, you never know what she’s going to do next”. Now there’s a chance to find out what all the fuss is about, with music pulsing with rhythms from typewriters, matchboxes, tap-dancing and even the heartbeat of Rachael’s baby in the womb.

Details: www.mkgallery.org

3 MUSIC

Open Mic UK 2016 auditions. Milton Keynes Conference Centre, Saturday September 10

It’s a chance for aspiring singers and musicians to perform to impress a panel of music industry judges, which in the past have included figures from record labels Sony, Universal and Warner, as well as national radio DJs, regional press and the BBC Introducing. Details: www.openmicuk.co.uk

4 SHOPPING

MK Handmade & Vintage Weekend Extravaganza, Central Milton Keynes Shopping Centre, September 10 abd 11

Some 128 of the freshest exhibitors in our region have been invited to create a huge indoor treasure trove. It’s the place to shop for bargain hunters after the gorgeous, the cool and the quirky.

Details: www.mk-handmade-and-vintage.co.uk

5 FAMILY

Hula Animal Rescue’s Fete & Fun Dog Show, lGebe Farm, Salford Road, Aspley Guise, September 11

The animal charity is putting on a range of attractions, including a dog show with classes for all, a parade of dogs, a bouncy castle

refreshments, assorted stalls and more. And of course, dogs are welcome.

Details: www.hularescue.org

6 FAMILY

Monstersaurus, Stantonbury Theatre, September 11

Meet Monstersaurus, a brand new character from the creators of Aliens Love Underpant. Follow the young inventor Monty as he creates a whole world of wacky inventions and incredible monsters. Details: www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk

7 FAMILY

Peppa Pig’s Surprise, Milton Keynes Theatre, September 13 and 14

The charming, colourful new show features new songs and new life-size puppets, and is the smart way to engage preschoolers.

Details: atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

8 MUSIC

Cassetteboy, MK11, September 9

You probably see their work all over your Facebook feeds at election time. Now experience their cut-and-paste satirical skewerings and ingenious inventiveness first hand.

Details: www.seetickets.com

9 MUSIC

Dollar Swing, MK11, September 10

DS returns with its usual mix of RnB, soul, Cuban, tropical and more.

Details: www.seetickets.com

10 MUSIC

Noah Stewart, The Stables, Wavendon, Sepetmber 14

American tenor Noah Stewart brings together classical favourites and West End and big-screen masterpieces in his distinctive style.

Details: www.stables.org