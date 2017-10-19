Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From a classic musical to a fresh comedy star, there's lots to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Cabaret, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 31 to November 4

Internationally renowned singer-songwriter Will Young reprises his Olivier Award-nominated performance as the enigmatic Emcee alongside musician and presenter Louise Redknapp, who makes her stage debut as Sally Bowles in Rufus Norris’ multi-award winning production of Cabaret. The production turns Weimar Berlin of 1931 into a sassy, sizzling haven of decadence, and at its dark heart is the legendary and notorious Emcee, who performs nightly at the infamous Kit Kat Klub. Cabaret features show-stopping choreography, dazzling costumes and some of the most popular songs in musical theatre including Money Makes The World Go Round, Maybe This Time and of course Cabaret.

Details: atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes



2 FAMILY THEATRE

Yana and the Yeti, Stantonbury Theatre, October 28

Featuring exquisite music, arctic landscapes and a cast of extraordinary puppets, Yana and the Yeti is a dark, funny and poignant tale of a small child’s determination to be understood and her discovery that friends can come in the most unexpected shapes and sizes.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



3 COMEDY

Sofie Hagen, The Stables, Wavendon, October 29

Sofie Hagen is one of the most talked-about comics of the moment. A modern legend in her native Denmark, she burst on to the British scene by winning Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Festival 2015; her 2016 followup show, Shimmer Shatter, was a second total sell-out. This, her biggest national tour to date, is a brand new show packed with offbeat observation, passionate argument – and jokes.

Details: www.stables.org



4 THEATRE

The Addams Family, Milton Keynes Theatre, until October 28

Prepare to click those fingers as everyone’s favourite ghoulish clan come to MK, starring Samantha Womack and Les Dennis.

Details: atgtickets.com



5 FAMILY

Blackout Bletchley. Bletchley Park, October 27 and 28

Take a torch-lit tour of the codebreaking site, as part of the national Museums at Night initiative.

Details: bletchleypark.org.uk



6 MUSIC

Brandy Clark, The Stables, Wavendon. October 26

Brandy Clark is one of America’s leading country music singer-songwriters. Her songs have been recorded by Sheryl Crow, Miranda Lambert, The Band Perry, Reba McEntire and Kacey Musgraves, to name but a few. Brandy’s latest album Big Day in a Small Town was nominated as Best Country Album in this year’s Grammy awards.

Details: www.stables.org



7 FOOD AND DRINK

Oktoberfest, York House Community Centre, Stony Stratford, October 28

The centre and MK Biergarten are joining up to host a traditional German Oktoberfest bar, Bavarian food and oompah-style

music.

Details: york-house.org.uk



8 CELEBRITY

The Sacconjolys, WH Smith, Milton Keynes, October 27

The Saccoejolys YouTube channel started eight years ago following the life of Jonathan and Anna and their now three children and six dogs. They are the largest family channel in Europe. The Irish vloggers, now living in London, post a video every day and have a global reach of eight million, their YouTube channel has nearly 670 million views and over 1.8 million daily subscribers. They’re signing their first picture book this week.

Details: www.ticketmaster.co.uk



9 MUSIC

Viva Santana, The Stables, Wavendon, October 28

Voted one of the top five must-see tribute bands by Classic Rock magazine, Viva Santana have taken their interpretation of the Carlos Santana Latino rock/blues back catalogue from Cuba to Spain. .

Details: www.stables.org



10 MUSIC

Harrow Fair, The Stables, Wavendon, October 31

The Canadian duo explore songwriting enhanced by heavy kick drum, rootsy guitar and scorching fiddle.

Details: www.stables.org