Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From Strictly stars to striking images of MK, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 DANCE

Tango Moderno, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 14 to 18

Strictly superstars Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace return to the stage with their most audacious show yet, Tango Moderno. The new production fuses ballroom, Latin and Argentine tango, promising a performance that smoulders with desire.

Details: atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes



2 COMEDY

Simon Amstell, The Stables, Wavendon, November 11

Following a series of critically acclaimed, sold-out international tours, Simon Amstell begins his fifth stand-up tour in the UK. What Is This? promises to be a deeply personal, funny exploration of beauty, intimacy, freedom, sex and love. Simon, known from TV shows including Carnage, Grandma’s House and Never Mind the Buzzcocks, has won two British Comedy Awards, a Royal Television Society Award, a Broadcast Award and a Chortle Award, and has been nominated for a Bafta.

Details: www.stables.org



3 MUSIC

Charlie Landsborough, The Stables, Wavendon, November 10

Charlie Landsborough covers everything from beautiful ballads to folk, blues, country, rock‘n’roll, pop, gospel and anthems. Awards include Best Songwriter, Best Song, Best Male Vocalist, Best Album and International Country Album of the Year. It is his talent for spinning the yarn that sees him venturing into the realm of comedy, offering a fine complement to his music and giving the concerts a sense of intimacy.

Details: www.stables.org



4 PHOTOGRAPHY

MAP6 Collective: The Milton Keynes Project, Milton Keynes Gallery, until November 30

The MAP6 photographic collective explore the

complex relationship between people and place. Every year the group spends time together to photograph and present curated exhibitions and publications. MAP6 were

drawn to Milton Keynes for its 50th anniversary year to celebrate its community, architecture and the realisation of the town

planners’ dreams. See works covering themes such as shopping, paths, underpasses, daily life and MK’s young people.

Details: Map6.co.uk



5 COMEDY

Ed Byrne: Spoiler Alert, The Stables. Wavendon, November 14

“Are we filled with righteous anger at a world gone wrong or are we all just a bunch of whiny little brats?” asks TV favourite Ed in his new show. Find out what he thinks on this laughter-filled night.

Details: www.stables.org



6 MUSIC

Blushes, MK11, November 10

According to the NME, the Bucks indie-r’n’b four-piece band are for “fans of psychedelic nights in, mad nights out”. Find out what all the fuss is about.

Details: mk11kilnfarm.com



7 THEATRE

Awful Auntie, Milton Keynes Theatre, until November 12

David Walliams’ story tells the tale of Stella, who when she set off to visit London with her parents had no idea her life was in danger – thanks to her auntie... Details: atgtickets.com

8 MUSIC

Monk Misterioso: A Journey into the Silence of Thelonious Monk, The Stables, Wavendon, November 12

Award-winning vocalist Cleveland Watkiss and pianist Pat Thomas will recreate the world of the great jazz pianist Thelonious Monk. Stefano Benni’s text explores Monk’s extraordinary seven-year creative and personal silence in response to McCarthyism at the end of his life.

Details: www.stables.org



9 MUSIC

The LaFontaines, MK11, November 16

The LaFontaines have built a reputation as one of Scotland’s most exciting live bands with sold out shows at Glasgow’s Barrowlands and ABC and a show on the main stage at T In The Park. Their music blends social commentary with explosive riffs and electronic hooks.

Details: mk11kilnfarm.com



10 DANCE

Adjustments 1117: Pre-Resolve, Stantonbury Theatre, November 16

Four new or emerging choreographers will present works never seen before – with the audience invited to give their verdicts.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk