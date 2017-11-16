Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From great opera to a festive treat for the family, there's lots to enjoy...

1 OPERA

Glyndebourne 2017, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 21 to 25

A new opera based on Shakespeare’s Hamlet is one of three productions coming to Milton Keynes Theatre. Hamlet was created by Australian composer Brett Dean and Canadian librettist Matthew Jocelyn and gives new life to Shakespeare’s epic tragedy. The line-up is completed by two revivals - Nicholas Hytner’s popular 2006 production of Mozart’s Così fan tutte and Annabel Arden’s vibrant staging of Rossini’s Il barbiere di Siviglia, first seen at Glyndebourne Festival 2016.

2 THEATRE

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde, Stantonbury Theatre, November 21–22

A bold adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s dark psychological fantasy, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, promises to immerse the audience in the myth and mystery of 19th century London’s fog-bound streets where love, betrayal and murder lurk at every chilling twist and turn.

3 PERFORMING ARTS

Phoenix Rising:MK open mic, Craufurd Arms, Wolverton, November 21

Phoenix Rising:MK runs creative and social activities for adults with learning disabilities and support needs in Milton Keynes. This open mic session is open to all adults with support needs, not just people who attend Phoenix Rising:MK.

4 FAMILY

Christmas Lights Switch On, intu Milton Keynes, November 18

The free event will take place at the front of intu Milton Keynes from 3.30pm with the switch-on happening at about 4.50pm. Heart FM will be hosting the stage in the build up to the big countdown with live entertainment, competition choirs and the traditional Salvation Army band.

5 THEATRE

Twist, Stantonbury Theatre, November 17

In a radical adaptation of Dickens’ classic novel, Chino Odimba and Theatre Centre transform Oliver’s struggle for sanctuary into a modern tale framed by a global phenomenon fast defining the 21st century – the refugee crisis.

6 DANCE

Tango Moderno, Milton Keynes Theatre, until November 18

Strictly superstars Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace return to the stage with their most audacious show yet, Tango Moderno. The new production fuses ballroom, Latin and Argentine tango, promising a performance that ‘smoulders with desire’.

7 MUSIC

Danesborough Chorus and Milton Keynes Chorale, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 19

Danesborough Chorus starts its 43rd season with a collection of classics in a joint concert with the Milton Keynes Chorale. The choirs will perform Brahms’ German Requiem Ein deutsches Requiem. The programme will also include Mahler’s Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen and Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No 1.

8 MUSIC

Ciircus Street, College Arms Bar, Cranfield, November 17

Reading based indie-folk-pop duo Ciircus Street list artists such as James Morrison, Jack Johnson and Ed Sheeran as their major inspirations. The night promises attitude-filled acoustic guitar mixed with perfectly harmonising vocals.

9 MUSIC

Naked Six, Craufurd Arms, Wolverton, November 19

Naked Six are a two-piece based in York, playing what they describe as alternative rock/grunge/blues with the punk attitude of the 1970s. They’ll be supporting The Temperance Movement at the Wolverton venue.

10 MUSIC

Judie Tzuke: Songs & Stories, Back on the Road, The Stables, Wavendon, November 18

Expect an intimate evening of old favourites, new songs and tales from across her life, following the sell-out success of her previous tour.

