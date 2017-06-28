Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next seven days

From a feelgood musical to a taste of Victorian life, there's lots to do...

1 THEATRE

Dreamcoats and Petticoats, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 3 to 8

It’s time to twist again as the hit musical swings into Milton Keynes. It’s set in 1961, when emotions are running high as young musicians Norman and Bobby compete to win a national songwriting competition – and, more importantly, the attention of Sue. But when Bobby discovers that shy Laura is no slouch on the piano, love and fame beckon.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

2 FAMILY

Victorian weekend, Milton Keynes Museum, July 1 and 2

It was the era of exploration and discovery – and this Milton Keynes Museum is turning back the clock and inviting everyone to experience Victorian life. Relive the tunes from the era as Rachel Duffield leads rousing choruses of music hall favourites, meet Queen Victoria for tea, beware the rascally Ragged Victorians, hear tales from the pages of Charles Dickens’ books, discover secrets hidden in old military snaps with Who Do You Think You Are? expert Graham Bandy, learn about the fashions of the time from an expert costumier, and more.

Details: www.mkmuseum.org.uk

3 FAMILY

Art in the Park, Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, July 1 and 2

The celebratory multicultural festival has grown to attract over 11,000 people annually. It bursts into life with a vibrant Parade of Colours setting off from Christ the Cornerstone Church at 1pm and making its way across through the city and concluding at Campbell Park at 2pm. Expect dancers, musicians, acrobats, international speakers and great food.

Details: www.mkiac.org.uk

4 EXHIBITIONS AND TALKS

MK Cityfest,Middleton Hall, Milton Keynes, until July 2

Explore how places grow and innovate with the help of their communities at this unique festival. Exhibitions look at the history and future of MK, while visitors can listen to soundtracks designed for parts of central Milton Keynes and speakers share their expertise on what should happen next in the city.

Details: www.newtowninstitute.co.uk

5 MUSIC

The Magic of Motown, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 2

Prepare for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and top musicianship as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross and more are celebrated.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

6 MUSIC

Danesborough Chorus summer concert, Woburn parish church, July 1

The concerts marks the 40th anniversary of Ian Smith’s appointment as Musical Director of one of the area’s leading choirs. The choir will sing Mendelssohn’s action-packed choral drama Elijah.

Details: danesborough.org.uk

7 DANCE

A Stop in Time, Stantonbury Theatre, July 1 and 2

Dancers aged four to 18 from Peploe-Williams Academy will be showing a medley of musical theatre, dance and acting numbers.

Details: www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk

8 COMEDY

Whose Turn?, York House Centre, Stony Stratford, July 1

Watch (and throw suggestions at) the improvising performers as they play a variety of silly games.

Details: whoseturn.org.uk

9 FAMILY

Greek Festival, Swinfen Harris Church Hall, London Road, Stony Stratford, July 2

MK’s first Greek Festival features traditional music, dance, food and crafts. Visitors can tour the church, accompanied by Byzantine chanting.

Details: www.eventbrite.co.uk

10 MUSIC

The Simon and Garfunkel Story, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 1

Using huge projection photos and original film footage, this 50th anniversary celebration also features a full live band performing all the hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound and many more.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes