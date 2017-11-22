Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next seven days

From an award-winning musical to sharp comedy, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Sunset Boulevard, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 28 to December 2

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award-winning musical is a compelling story of romance and obsession, based on Billy Wilder’s legendary film.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded silent-screen goddess Norma Desmond lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on Norma’s “masterpiece”, a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious lifestyle. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



2 COMEDY

Mark Thomas: A Show That Gambles On The Future, The Stables, Wavendon, November 24

Few predicted the events of 2016. And even fewer seem to know where we are going. Mark Thomas sets out to discover what the future has in store for us by collecting and examining his own predictions and those of his audiences before gambling on their outcome. By making futurologists of us all, he will create a fantastical, comical and possibly accurate vision of the world.

Details: www.stables.org



3 THEATRE

Get Therapy, Stantonbury Theatre, November 26

With a history of drug abuse, chronic self-sabotage and eating disorders, Danielle is happily surviving on high-dosage anti-depressants. Apparently content with her addiction, she’s shocked when her doctor presents her with an ultimatum.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



4 OPERA

Glyndebourne 2017, Milton Keynes Theatre, until November 21 to 25

There’s still time to catch this world-class opera company in Milton Keynes as they perform new work Hamlet along woth Mozart’s Così fan tutte and Rossini’s Il barbiere di Siviglia.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



5 FAMILY THEATRE

Lost & Found, Stantonbury Theatre, November 25

What is a boy to do when a lost penguin shows up at his door? Based on the best-selling story by Oliver Jeffers, this new adaptation promises to warm up even the coldest day.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



6 COMEDY

Paul Foot, The Stables, Wavendon, November 23

In Paul’s first new show in two years, Professor Ketchup and his camembert piglet join forces as he tackles the big issues such as terrorism and breakfast.

Details: www.stables.org



7 FAMILY

Christmas craft and food fair, Stantonbury Leisure Centre, November 25

The main hall of the leisure centre will be filled with over 80 stalls selling locally produced food, together with stalls selling homemade crafts and gifts. There will also be plenty of activities for children, a brass band, fairground organ and

much more.

Details: stantonbury.org.uk



8 MUSIC

Illegal Eagles, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 26

This seasoned group of musicians’ mastery of the Eagles distinctive sound has made them one of the most sought after shows of their kind in the world.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



9 MUSIC

Andrew Roachford, The Stables, Wavendon, November 28

Ever since unforgettable tracks like Cuddly Toy and Family Man in the late 80s, Andrew Roachford’s maverick take on music has spread far and wide. The past five years have seen him writing and singing on international dance tracks to co-writing and touring with Mike and the Mechanics.

Details: www.stables.org



10 MUSIC

Ricky Ross, The Stables, Wavendon, November 25

Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross will showcase his new album and perform songs from his extensive catalogue from Deacon Blue and beyond.

Details: www.stables.org