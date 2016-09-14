Ten of the best things to do in and around MK in the next few days

Whatever you’re into, there’s something for you in our guide to ten of the best things to do in MK in the coming days...

1 FAMILY

Transport Weekend, MK Museum, September 17 and 18

A Red Bull Racing Formula One car will be the star attraction at MK Museum’s annual Transport Weekend.

A replica of a Red Bull Racing RB4 (in current livery) that raced in the 2008 Formula One season will join more than 200 other cars, vans, military equipment and motorbikes at the event. Many of the cars parking up for the Transport Weekend are labours of love for their owners, who have spent significant amounts of time and money to get them looking their best. Retro buses and coaches will evoke sunny day trips to the seaside. Craft stalls, model railway displays and a BBQ will all figure, and all of the usual museum attractions will be open throughout the weekend.

Details: www.mkmuseum.org.uk



2 THEATRE

Morgan & West, Stantonbury Theatre, September 17

Morgan & West, the dashing duo of deception and the “world’s finest time travelling Victorian magic act,” promise plateful of illusion and impossibility.

Details: www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk



3 FAMILY

Festival of Flight, Cranfield University, September 17

Look to the skies for an aerial display of historic aircraft, ranging from a Blenheim Mk1, which first flew in 1935, to the electric-powered Electroflight P1E.

Details: cranfieldfestivalofflight.co.uk



4 THEATRE

Breakfast at Tiffany’s, MK Theatre, September 19 to 24

Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the classic tale of Holly Golightly written by Truman Capote and so memorably portrayed by Audrey Hepburn in the film, has been given a new lease of life as a stage play starring Georgia May Foote, runner-up in last year’s Strictly Come Dancing. With memorable songs from the era, this production aims to sparkle like a diamond.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/Miltonkeynes



5 MUSIC

Henry Collins: Rummaging, MK Museum, September 22

Henry, a “professional rummager”, takes his box of junk on road for the first time, creating what’s described as a “whirlwind of junk-jazz-noise”. Indeed.

Details: www.mkgallery.org



6 FAMILY

Eid Festival, Willen Lake, September 17

The festival features all sorts of entertainment for the family, and is raising money for Muslim Aid.

Details: www.facebook.com/events/1525893981053985



7 MUSIC

Wolverton Town Band, Old Bath House Community Centre, Stratford Road, Wolverton, September 17

Wolverton Town Band presents a September Soirée – with a twist. The band will be staging an evening of great brass music, but this time with a chance to try a brass instrument for yourself. Join the band and have a go.

Details: www.wolvertontownband.org.uk



8 MUSIC

The Real Thing, The Stables, Wavendon, September 16

Multi-million selling soul band The Real Thing are back on the road and ready to give their disco-inspired hits a new lease of life.

Details: www.stables.org



9 MUSIC

Spear of Destiny, Craufurd Arms, Wolverton, September 16

He’s been described by Jeremy Vine as “one of our greatest musical geniuses”. Mojo has called him “one of our best-kept musical secrets”. Here’s your chance to experience Kirk Brandon and his band of anthemic punk-powered rock purveyors in the flesh.

Details: www.thecraufurdarms.com



10 FAMILY

Bletchley Park

Visitors to Bletchley Park can view Britain’s brainiest bear, Porgy. The teddy was bought by Alan Turing – the most famous of the WW2 codebreakers – when he was at Cambridge. He used to practise his lectures in front of Porgy, who he later had dressed in dungarees.

Details: bletchleypark.org.uk