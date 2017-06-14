Ten of the best things to do in and around MK in the next few days

Experience history coming to life, see a smash hit musical and more...

1 FAMILY

Festival of History, Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, June 17 and 18

One of the flagship events to celebrate MK50 is set to make history itself – by being Milton Keynes’ biggest ever historical re-enactment.Campbell Park will be transformed into a place lively with clashes, battles, and even royalty. A huge and colourful programme will bring all the sights and sounds and some of the smells from times past into the present. The event is being organised by the Heritage MK Partners – Milton Keynes Museum, Bletchley Park, City Discovery Centre, Cowper and Newton Museum and the Living Archive – with The Parks Trust. Collectively, they will bring 2,000 years of history to life. Cannons will fire, swords will clashs,and a Battle of Britain flypast will prove a crowd-pleaser. There’s plenty more to entertain all ages across the weekend – and it’s all free.

Details: facebook.com/festivalofhistory

2 MUSIC

Kit Downes and Tom Challenger, MK Gallery, June 17

Conscia Jazz presents Kit Downes and Tom Challenger, a duo known for their original, unusual and remarkable sounds. They have played at the Royal Festival Hall, The London Contemporary Music Festival and Cologne Philharmonie - as well as several live broadcasts for the BBC.

Details: conscia.org

3 COMEDY

The Comedy Club, The Casino MK, Milton Keynes, June 15

Join host James Redmond and stand-up acts Mandy Muden and Junior Simpson for a night of laughs, following the club’s successful launch last month.

Details: thecomedyclub.co.uk

4 FAMILY

1940s Vintage Weekend, Newport Pagnell, June 17 and 18

Some 5,000 visitors are expected at an event exploring life in the ‘40s, with a Dakota flyover, displays of static Messerschmitt and Spitfire aircraft, vintage stalls, a whole town dressed for the period, singers and dancers, a vintage car show and cavalcade, a tea dance and more.

Details: www.newport-pagnell.org.uk

5 THEATRE

Billy Elliot the Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, until June 17

It’s the last chance to catch the smash-hit musical. Billy’s journey takes him out of the boxing ring and into a ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and whole community and changes his life forever.

Details: atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

6 FAMILY

MK Ruggerfest, MK Rugby Club, Emserson Valley, June 17

Regarded as one of the best rugby sevens festivals in the centre of England, the event offers a line-up of local music artists throughout the weekend, food and beers from around the world and fun for all the family. It’s billed as the biggest rugby festival ever in Milton Keyne, with more than 50 teams from around the country.

Details: www.mkruggerfest.co.uk

7 THEATRE

Forest of Fables, Stantonbury Theatre, June 18

Enter the intriguing world of Aesop where visual high-jinks and musicality roll into one mouth-watering puppet extravaganza.

Details: www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk

8 THEATRE

The Barley Mow and Cosgrove Festival, Cosgrove, Milton Keynes, June 21 and 22

Alarum Theatre present The Idle Women, a two-part educational theatre show about the women who worked the coal boats during the Second World War.

Details: alarumtheatre.co.uk

9 THEATRE

9 to 5: The Musical, Stantonbury Theatre, June 17

Arts 1 School of Performance present the musical based on the 1980 hit movie. Set in the 1970s, the story of friendship and revenge is colourful, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic.

Details: www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk

10 MUSIC

Ian Hunter and The Rant Band, The Stables, Wavendon, June 21

As leader of 1970s British rock legends Mott The Hoople, Ian Hunter is widely revered as one of rock‘n’roll’s most compelling performers, as well as one of its most articulate songwriters. And as writer of such immortal anthems as All The Way From Memphis, Once Bitten and Cleveland Rocks, he remains a hero to fellow musicians and fans around the world.

Details: www.stables.org