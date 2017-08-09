Ten of the best things to do in and around MK in the next few days

From a survival adventure to a tribute to the King of Pop, there's lots to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Jackson Live, Milton Keynes Theatre, August 13

Michael Jackson’s spirit lives in with Jackson - Live in Concert. Long-time fan Ben recreates the Michael Jackson experience with his rendition of hits spanning across nearly five decades. The show features all-live vocals and musicians and dancers, authentic costumes and, of course, all the signature dance moves associated so fondly with the undisputed King of Pop.

Details: atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes



2 MUSIC

MK50 Summer Concert Series: The Swinging Sixties, Bletchley Park, August 13

Visitors to the historic codebreaking establishment can enjoy the music pf tribute band The Sparkling ‘66, who promise to get the afternoon going with a swing. A barbecue and Pimms will be available to keep spirits high.

Details: www.bletchleypark.org.uk



3 TALK

John Grindrod: Outskirts, MK Gallery, August 10

In this richly illustrated talk, John Grindrod explores the secret history of the green belt, taking us on a personal journey around its history and his experience of growing up on the edge of it.

Details: www.mkgallery.org



4 FAMILY

Start the Art, MK Gallery, August 15 and 16

Start the Art is exploring how children use everyday objects found in the home in playful and transformative ways – imagining crazy sculptures made from kitchen utensils, a drum kit made from pots and pans or perhaps a secret den built from bed sheets.

Details: www.mkgallery.org



5 FAMILY

RAF Flypast, Bletchley Park, August 16

A rare chance to see historic planes flying over the home of the Second World War codebreakers.

Keep an eye on Bletchley Park’s website for information about the aircraft taking part.

Details: www.bletchleypark.org.uk



6 MUSIC

Improv Night, MK Gallery, August 17

An open session for musicians, sound artists and non-musicians who are interested in exploring improvisation and developing new musical relation

-ships. Visitors can take part or simply immerse themselves in whatever emerges.

Details: www.mkgallery.org



7 THEATRE

La Cage Aux Folles, Milton Keynes Theatre, until August 12

Starring Marti Webb, La Cage Aux Folles follows the story of Georges, the manager of a Saint Tropez nightclub, and his partner, Albin, a drag artist. The show promises a lavishly funny tale of unconditional love and family values.

Details: atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes



8 FAMILY

Brick Wonders, Stockwood Discovery Centre, Luton, until September 3

Lego bricks are invading Stockwood Discovery Centre in the form of Brick Wonders, an exhibition that recreates amazing sights from around the world. Beginning with the seven wonders of the ancient world, the exhibition also takes in modern, natural, and historic wonders from all seven continents.

Details: lutonculture.com



9 FAMILY

Train the Troops, until August 11, and Fairy Finders, August 14, to 18, Wrest Park

Become a Home Front hero and be put through your paces at Wrest Park this week.

Things take an altogether more magical turn next

week when it’s the turn of the Fairy Finders to do their thing.

Tiptoe around the gardens to find the smallest, most magical residents.

Details: English Heritage website www.english-heritage.org.uk/wrestpark



10 FAMILY

Bear Grylls Wild Survival Academy, Whipsnade Zoo, until September 3

Adventurers searching for a wild summer experience should look no further than ZSL Whipsnade Zoo as it debuts the Bear Grylls Wild Survival Academy. Visitors will become real wildlife explorers and can put their Bear Grylls-inspired survival skills to the test with a host of invigorating challenges and exciting activities.

Details: www.zsl.org

