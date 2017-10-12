Ten of the best things to do in and around MK in the next few days

From classic ballet to a sitcom favourite, there's lots to enjoy...

1 DANCE

English National Ballet, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 17 to 21

Two works new to English National Ballet’s repertoire, Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s masterwork, Song of the Earth, and August Bournonville’s La Sylphide recreated by Frank Andersen and Eva Kloborg, will be performed at the theatre. Founded in 1950 as London Festival Ballet by the great English dancers Alicia Markova and Anton Dolin, English National Ballet has played a major role in the growth and history of the ballet in the UK.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

2 COMEDY

Only Fools And Boycie, Stantonbury Theatre, October 15

Enjoy an intimate evening with John Challis, one of the nation’s greatest comedy actors. Best known as Boycie the used car salesman with a misguided air of superiority, he graced television for over 25 years, first in BBC 1’s Only Fools and later in The Green Green Grass spin-off. In this one-off show, Challis will reveal secrets from the set with stories and anecdotes from his career.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Gaz Brookfield, Craufurd Arms, Wolverton, October 12

Since winning Acoustic magazine’s 2010 Singer Songwriter of the year, Gaz has spent his time on the road, touring the UK and Europe. In this time he has shared the stage with the likes of The Levellers, Frank Turner, New Model Army, Nick Harper, Newton Faulkner, Miles Hunt, Seth Lakeman and many more, racking up more than 1,000 gigs to date.

Details: seetickets.com



4 FAMILY THEATRE

The Hunting of the Snark, Stantonbury Theatre, October 14

A riotous ragtag gang of bold adventurers set off on a quest to catch the mythical Snark. Enter the imaginative world of Alice in Wonderland creator Lewis Carroll for this comical show.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



5 MUSIC

The Greatest Hits of Motown: How Sweet It is, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 12

Get ready to celebrate the sweet sounds of Motown with the hits of legendary artists such as Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Jackson Five, The Isley Brothers and more.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



6 FASHION

Vintage Boutique Workshop, Bletchley Park, October 14

Visitors can learn how to style their hair and make-up to achieve that iconic 1940s look.

Details: www.bletchleypark.org.uk



7 COMEDY

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre,

A brand new musical comedy is created from scratch as audience suggestions are transformed on the spot into a hilarious all-singing, all-dancing production. So whether you fancy Sondheim on a ski lift or Cole Porter in Poundland – you suggest it and the Showstoppers will sing it.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



8 MUSIC

Joe Brown, The Stables, Wavendon, October 13

Keith Richards respects him, George Harrison loved him, the Beatles supported him, Mark Knopfler plays with him – Joe Brown is indeed unique. He’s been a radio star, a TV personality, an actor and, not least, the head of a musical dynasty. Anecdotes and the odd joke or two will be interspersed with some of the music that has made Joe such a sought-after performer.

Details: www.stables.org



9 MUSIC

Midge Ure, The Christians and Altered Images, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 15

Three hit-making acts of the 1980s are teaming up for a night of classic pop. Ure will perform his most-loved hits, such as If I Was, Fade To Grey and Vienna, with a fresh new synth sound. The Christians’ songs include Harvest for the World, while Altered Images, fronted by Clare Grogan, were famed for songs such as Happy Birthday and Don’t Talk to Me About Love.

Details: www.atgtickets.com



10 ART

Studio Edition, Milton Keynes Arts Centre, October 14 to 21

The centre’s new art market showcases MK artists and designers.

Details: miltonkeynesartscentre.org