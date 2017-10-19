Ten of the best things to do in and around MK in the next few days

From a huge birthday party to a creepy family favourite, there's lots going on...

1 FAMILY

Feast of Fire, Central Milton Keynes, October 21

The street will be lit up by the final official event for MK50, MK’s year-long birthday celebrations. Feast of Fire has been created by world-renowned outdoor arts experts Walk the Plank, who have grown artworks out of the fabric of MK. Their creative team and pyrotechnic wizards have worked with international and Milton Keynes-based artists, young people and volunteers to transform the heart of Milton Keynes. People can also enjoy Festive Road’s ingenious moving mechanical sculptures and eccentric characters, The Futurists, who will be roaming the Boulevard, while a range of live music will keep things moving.

Details: www.ifmiltonkeynes.org



2 MUSIC

Peter Andre, Milton Keynes Arena, Planet Ice, October 21

Peter will be bringing his full live show and performing his best-known hits including Mysterious Girl, along with his favourite swing classics supported by a live band to help celebrate MK’s 50th birthday. The event is being billed as MK’s biggest ever birthday party, with a crowd of 3,000 joining in throughout the evening, hosted by TV’s Pat Sharp.

Details: rbevents.co.uk



3 THEATRE

The Addams Family, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 24 to 28

Prepare to click those fingers as everyone’s favourite ghoulish clan come to MK, starring Samantha Womack and Les Dennis. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday Addam’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present - Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.

Details: atgtickets.com



4 THEATRE

Antigone, Stantonbury Theatre, October 19

This striking new adaptation sees Sophocles’ tragedy reimagined in a dystopian landscape, where fate is written in code and where drones flock across the skies.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



5 COMEDY

Jimmy Carr, Milton Keynes, October 22

Jimmy Carr returns with his The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour, gathering a selection of his very best jokes along with brand new material for the ultimate comedy show.

Details: atgtickets.com



6 MUSIC

World Music Festival, Christ The Cornerstone Church,

October 22

Musical flavours from around the world are converging on MK. She’Koyokh playing klezmer and Eastern European music using traditional instruments, while Mundo Gira are a Latino influenced band who have played festivals throughout the summer. Bollywood dancer and teacher Rachel Lawrence, Syrian singer Bilal, The Chinese Fusion Dancers and Crossroots are also on the bill. Details: www.shekoyokh.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Urban Folk Quartet, The Stables, Wavendon, October 19

Formed in 2009, the quartet have continued to forge a reputation as one of the UK’s most consistently stunning live acts, and boast four highly accomplished musicians, including BBC Folk Award nominated banjo player Dan Walsh, and Galician fiddle player Paloma Trigás.

Details: www.stables.org



8 THEATRE

Kwaidan, Stantonbury Theatre, October 24

Kwaidan is a cinematic and atmospheric piece for teenagers and adults, inspired by Japanese ghost stories and horror movies, featuring life-sized puppets, humanettes, shadows, acting and videos.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



9 THEATRE

The Secret Keeper, Stantonbury Theatre, October 23

Illicit affairs, theft, murder, government cover-ups and whistle-blowers: The Secret Keeper is a personal story with global consequences, billed as a political fairytale for adults .

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



10 MUSIC

Theatre of Hate, Craufurd Arms, Wolverton, October 25

The post-punk favourites were formed in 1980 and are having a busy 2017.

Details: thecraufurdarms.com