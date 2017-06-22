Ten of the best things to do in and around MK in the next seven days

From meeting an astronaut to celebrating a favourite musical duo, there's lots going on...

1 FAMILY

Let’s Party MK50, Fred Roche Gardens, Milton Keynes, June 24

Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday will be celebrated with a free public garden party in central Milton Keynes.

Residents are being invited to enjoy an afternoon of music, dance, street food and children’s entertainment in Fred Roche Gardens, a public park behind Christ the Cornerstone church. Music will include classical soprano Emily Haig, the band Okai, folk singer Sian Magill and MK Brass, along with performances from the Chinese Fan Dancers and Forsyth Coles Dance.

Details: www.fredroche.org

2 FAMILY

An Audience with Mike Foale, Milton Keynes Christian Centre, Strudwick Drive, Oldbrook, Milton Keynes, June 24

Mike Foale was the first British citizen to walk in space and was resident on Mir Space Station at the time when a spacecraft collided with the station, putting it in a life threatening spin.

It was his calculations that rescued both the Space Station and its crew. Meet Mike and hear about his career in NASA and as a record-holding astronaut.

Details: AstroMikeFoaleLive.eventbrite.co.uk

3 MUSIC

The Carpenters Story, Milton Keynes Theatre, June 29

The award-winning Carpenters Story returns to celebrate the music of one of the most successful pop duos in music history. The show boasts state-of-the-art video projection and lavish musical arrangements, and includes all the timeless hits including (They Long To Be) Close To You, We’ve Only Just Begun, Superstar, Yesterday Once More, Top of the World, Please Mr Postman, and many more.

Details: atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

4 MUSIC

Paul Handyside, Forest Folk & Roots, College Arms Bar, Cranfield, June 23

The popular folk night moves into its third year with a show from Paul Handyside. Paul is a rootsy acoustic troubadour, with songs described as moving, intuitive and nostalgic, sincerely sung by a keen observer of human

nature.

Support comes from Bedford’s Amy Mason.

Details: www.wegottickets.com/event/391649

5 DANCE

Show Stopping – Decade Hopping, Stantonbury Theatre, June 24 and 25

The Rebecca Marie Academy of Dance promise a journey through eras of music and dance styles with our a talented cast aged four and above.

Expect dazzling ballet, funky hip-hop, tip top tap and more.

Details: www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Cara, The Stables, Wavendon, June 25

Cara features four of Germany’s finest traditional musicians and Scottish singersongwriter and pianist Kim Edgar. The band performs an innovative blend of old and new material, along with traditional and folk-pop stylings.

Details: www.stables.org

7 MUSIC

Bedford Fake Festival, Bedford Park, June 24

Leading tributes to acts including Queen, The Jam and Arctic Monkeys promise hits aplenty.

Details: www.fakefestivals.co.uk

8 MUSIC

The Sugarhill Gang, Bedford Esquires, June 22

The Sugarhill Gang were the first hip hop artists to have a song in the Billboard top 40 with one of the most played records of all time, the seminal 1979 single Rappers Delight. The guys are back together touring Europe after a slew of festival performances last summer, and come to Esquires for a very special intimate show.

Details: seetickets.com

9 MUSIC

Hannah White, The Stables, Wavendon, June 23

The compelling performer and storyteller has been described by Acoustic magazine as “arresting and wholly believable”. A session for Whispering Bob Harris, BBC Radio 2 play and TV coverage has given Hannah a wider fan base, so catch her before she’s huge.

Details: www.stables.org

10 MUSIC

John Verity, The Stables, Wavendon, June 24

John Verity has enjoyed a varied and remarkable career, supporting rock luminaries such as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and The Who. For his performance at The Stables John will be accompanied by Bob Skeat (Wishbone Ash) on bass and drummer Liam James Gray.

Details: www.stables.org