Ten of the best things to do in and around MK in the next seven days

From a very special celeb-packed party to a chance to see the best model trains, there's lots going on...

1 MUSIC

Dankworth Family Festival, The Old Rectory, Wavendon, July 14 to 16

Dame Cleo Laine invites music lovers to join her and her illustrious musical family in the grounds of her home for a very special festival of music, art and culture. The festival has a stellar line-up of friends including Lesley Garrett, John Williams, Emma Johnson, Natalie Williams, Ben Okri, Craig Ogden and the Brodsky Quartet.

Details: www.perdido.co.uk/dff



2 THEATRE

Wonderland, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 17 to 22

Wonderland is a musical adaption of Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, promising a medley of magic and a whole lot of wonder. It’s an adventurous exploration of who we are, who we want to be and the power of everyday magic in our lives. TV and West End star Wendi Peters, much loved for her acclaimed portrayal of Cilla Battersby-Brown in Coronation Street, will star as Queen of Hearts alongside musical theatre favourite Dave Willetts.

Details: atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes



3 FAMILY

Train Collectors Society annual summer show, Stantonbury Leisure Centre, July 15

More than 20 vintage and model train layouts will be running all day. See toy trains running in large layouts from the 1930s up to the present day using clockwork, low voltage electric and live steam.

Details: traincollectors.co.uk



4 CRAFT

Milton Keynes is Not All About Roundabouts – Or is it?, Church of Christ the Cornerstone, Milton Keynes, July 15 to 23

The Patchwork People presents this exhibition of striking quilt work. The quilts on display illustrate a diversity of styles and creativity, representing various aspects of life in Milton Keynes.

Details: www.mk50.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Daxtonbury Festival, Podington, north Beds, July 14 to 16

This is a chance to hear great music and celebrate rural life. Acts include hip-hop band Credit To The Nation and popular local bands such as The Workshop Boys, Lost 4 Words and Thr3e. Festival-goers can also try their hand at a range of rural pursuits, including a welly-wanging competition.

Details: daxtonburyfestival.co.uk



6 CULTURE

Sharing Food and Sharing Voices, Guildhall, Christ the Cornerstone Church, Milton Keynes, July 15

Enjoy an afternoon of food, music, poetry and song from around the world as a variety of faith communities come together.

Details: interfaithmk.org.uk



7 THEATRE

What Bowie Did Next, Craufurd Arms, Wolverton, July 19

This new one-man comedy show by Tom Gk tells the story of what the Thin White Duke has been up to in heaven. It tells of Bowie’s attempt to start a new band in the afterlife and features appearances from Elvis, Michael Jackson and Brexit-loving Edward Elgar.

Details: musicglue.com



8 MUSIC

80s mania, The Stables, Wavendon, July 14

Some 25 chart-topping pop icons will be recreated with a live band and dancers. The show includes tributes to Duran Duran, The Human League, Kim Wilde, Culture Club, Madonna, Wham!, Dead or Alive, Madness and many more.

Details: stables.org



9 COMEDY

Miss Hope Springs: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Stables, Wavendon, July 14

Musical-comedy cabaret sensation and “recovering showgirl” Miss Hope Springs plays the piano and sings songs from her award-winning, self-penned repertoire and tells tales from her disastrous “Ritz to the pits” life.

Details: stables.org



10 MUSIC

Stax Music Academy: 50th Anniversary Stax/Volt European Tour, The Stables, Wavendon, July 18

The Stax Music academy is sending its top students from one of the most economically depressed neighbourhoods in the USA on a UK tour, performing the music of Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, Arthur Conley and more.

Details: stables.org