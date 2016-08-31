Ten of the best things to do in Milton Keynes over the next week.

Whatever you’re into, there’s something for you in our guide to ten of the best things to do in MK in the coming days...

1 FAMILY

Theres plenty to discover at MK Museums 1940s Weekend

1940s weekend, MK Museum, September 3 and 4

The annual celebration of the sights, sounds and flavours of the 1940s returns – bigger and better than ever. Historian Neil Storey will recount tales from the Battle of Britain, and three Home Guard battalions and the Women’s Home Guard Auxiliaries will be at the venue. A unique replica of a Spitfire will be in the grounds, and Miss Lola Lamour will be singing the songs that were popular during the era.

More sing-a-longs and musical entertainment will come from Singing Major James Cooper Watson. The Ministry of Food will show the reality of cooking on rations, while The Law at War will show what life was like for our village bobbies with their pop-up police station. An exhibition of wartime wedding dresses will provide glamour, and classic car lovers will be in luck with a parade of military and domestic vehicles from the 1940s.

Details: www.mkmuseum.org.uk

Miles Jupp

2 DANCE

Keep Dancing, MK Theatre, September 6 to 10

Keep Dancing is a new dance show celebrating the ever popular world of ballroom and Latin dance. It features Strictly Come Dancing stars Jay McGuiness, Aliona Valani and Robin Windsor.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/Miltonkeynes

3THEATRE

Once Upon A Time, Stantonbury Theatre, Sunday September 4

Peter Rabbiknows very well that he is not to go into Mr McGregor’s garden, especially as it was there that his father met his untimely end and was put into a pie. But he cannot resist. Find out what happens, and the scrapes and japes that ensue, in this production of Beatrix Potter’s classic tale.

Details: www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk

4 THEATRE

An Affair to Die For

Chrysalis Theatre, Willen, September 1 to 3

The Third Age Players are staging Old Actors Never Die – They Simply Lose the Plot.

It’s a two-act farce where the action promises to be as comical as the title.

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk/tap

5 MUSIC AND CINEMA

One More Time With Feeling, Cineworld, Xscape, Milton Keynes

Cult rock hero Nick Cave has been an inspiration to many – and here’s a unique chance to see him at work on the big screen. The film combines performances of songs from his new album with the Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree, with Cave’s narration. It’s being shown in select cinemas for one night only.

Details: www.nickcave.com

6 COMEDY

Miles Jupp: Songs Of Freedom, The Stables, Wavendon, September 7

Astronauts, regrets, social media and hipsters are among the topics Miles Jupp – host of Radio 4’s The News Quiz and actor in the BBC comedy Rev – tries to make some sense of in his new show.

Details: www.stables.org

7 MUSIC

Mr Benn Big Band: As If By Magic, The Stables, Wavendon, September 8

Composer Duncan Lamont has revisited the music he wrote for the much-loved TV series and has come up with new arrangements of his beloved score. Tonight’s concert features a big band with some of the finest soloists in the UK giving the premiere performance of the Mr Benn suite.

Details: www.stables.org

8 MUSIC

Leveret, The Stables, Wavendon, September 4

Leveret feature three of England’s finest folk musicians – Andy Cutting, Sam Sweeney and Rob Harbron – as they perform original settings of ancient tunes alongside new compositions. Details: www.stables.org

9 FILM

The Intent (15), MK Gallery, September 1

Milton Keynes-based artist Kalvadour Peterson presents his crime drama, and will take part in a Q&A session with audience members.

Details: www.mkgallery.org

10 FAMILY

Saturday Studio, MK Gallery, September 3

Youngsters can join artist Emma Wilde to make an object which tells a story about you and your family in Milton Keynes.

Details: www.mkgallery.org