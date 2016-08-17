Ten of the best things to do in MK over the next week

Whatever you’re into, there’s something for you in our guide to ten of the best things to do in MK in the coming days...

1 MUSIC

Proms in Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, August 19

It’s been a highlight of the past three summers – and the flag-waving, firework-filled, singalong extravaganza is back, with more than 3,000 concert-goers expected to attend. The music comes from Milton Keynes City Orchestra. Expect a few twists to keep things lively.

Details: www.theparkstrust.com

2 FAMILY

Parkland Play, Brooklands, August 24

Creativity, competitiveness and play combine at a free summer afternoon for children to express themselves in a range of ways. There are sports to play, crafts to get creative with and games to enjoy.

Details: events@theparkstrust.com

3 MUSIC

Blake, The Stables, Wavendon

The much-loved harmony trio return with Songs of Stage and Screen, performing evergreen numbers from favourite musicals and films in their popular classical style.

Details: www.stables.org

4 FAMILY

Go Fish!, Stoke Bruerne, August 18, 21, 25; Blisworth, August 23

It might be the start of a hobby to last a lifetime. The Canal & River Trust is giving families the chance to try fishing under expert guidance, with free starter kits available.

Details: canalrivertrust.org.uk/about-us/our-campaigns/go-fish

5 MUSIC

Sarabeth, The Stables, Wavendon, August 21

Southern country music with an edge comes to The Stables in the form of Texan singer-songwriter Sarabeth.

She’s teamed up with Glen Mitchell, band leader for luminaries including Darius

Rucker, Frankie Ballard and Joe Nichols. Expect to have your preconceptions of country music challenged – in the best possible way.

Details: www.stables.org

6 FAMILY

Xscape, Milton Keynes,

August 20

Xscape continues its Jurassic summer. As well as its range of prehistoric-themed activities – including Dig and Dust, for which children a safari suit, dig for prehistoric ruins and then get their hands dirty making clay models of the bones they find – there will be a walking, roaring T-Rex, who will be roaming around Xscape and putting on a show like no other. All children visiting the event are promised to leave with giveaways in hand and a smile on their face.

Details: www.xscape.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Never The Bride, The Stables, Wavendon, August 20

Prepare for a whirlwind duo of female energy and ecstasy – Never the Bride. Join Nikki Lamborn, Glaswegian Catherine ‘Been’ Feeney

and five more world-class musicians.

Details: www.stables.org

8 FAMILY

Whipsnade Zoo, August 26 and 27

For the first time ever, Whipsnade Zoo is launching a Silent Cinema weekend. Guests will be able to tour the zoo’s Zoorassic Park experience, before buckling up for the action-adventure Jurassic Park, as it roars onto the big screen, in the shadow of the life-size, moving dinosaurs themselves. The adventure gets animated on the Saturday, as Disney’s musical classic The Jungle Book delights young and old once again. To ensure the zoo’s animals don’t have to stay up past their bedtimes movie-goers will wear headphones for the screening. Take a blanket to sit on while you soak up the experience.

Details: www.zsl.org

9 ART

Filmmaking masterclass, MK Gallery, August 19

Roy Heath, TV producer and digital media trainer, will share his filmmaking and digital media skills to help participants create cutting edge content and realise their creative vision. Suitable for ages 16 and over.

Details: www.mkgallery.org

10 FAMILY

Saturday Studio, MK Gallery, August 20

Use model making and puppetry skills to create a series of mini beast characters and stories – then bring them to life using narrative filmmaking skills, drawing and performance.

Details: www.mkgallery.org