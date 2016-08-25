Ten of the best things to do in MK over the next week

Whatever you’re into, there’s something for you in our guide to ten of the best things to do in MK in the coming days...
1 MUSIC
Urban Roots Festival, Willen Lake, August 27
With a mixture of chart topping performers, captivating live entertainment and mouth-watering dishes from around the world, the Urban Roots Festival celebrates the diversity of Milton Keynes. Dancers, DJs and live entertainment will bring the family day to life. The festival will also feature an open mic tent for those wanting to perform and a kids’ creative corner where the little ones can get crafty.
Details: www.urbanrootfestival.co.uk
2 ART
Set Menu, Milton Keynes Arts Centre, opening August 27
Set Menu is an exhibition of works made collaboratively with Milton Keynes communities and artists Shepherd Manyika, Kay Davis, Safia El Dabi, Alex Brenchley and Ibiye Camp. Free artist-led workshops are available for all ages and abilities throughout the rest of August.
Details: www.miltonkeynesartscentre.org
3 OUTDOORS
Sailing Open Day, Milton Keynes Sailing Club, Caldecott Lake South, August 27
Anyone inspired by the exploits of Britain’s maritime gold medallists can have a go at sailing.
The club is growing rapidly, with members aged from five to 80. It’s described as “one of Milton Keynes’ best kept secrets”, so take a look for yourself.
Details: www.mksc.org.uk
4 ART
St Mary’s church, Park Street, Woburn, August 27, 28 and 29
Some of our best artistic talents show their works at this exhibition, staged by Milton Keynes Society of Artists.
As well as enjoying the array of creations on display, visitors can get themselves a cut-price picture to take home.
Details: www.mksa.org.uk
5 FAMILY
Bury Field, Newport Pagnell, August 28 and 29
Hundreds of re-enactors will recreate Civil War battles on the historic Bury Field Common. As well as battles on Sunday and Monday, there is a Living History encampment of life in the 17th century and a Market Street of traders.
Details: www.npcivilwarweekend.com
6 THEATRE
Sunny Afternoon, MK Theatre, August 30 to September 3
The award-winning show tells the captivating tale of The Kinks through their hits including You Really Got Me, Waterloo Sunset, Dedicated Follower of Fashion, All Day and All Of The Night, Lola and, of course, Sunny Afternoon.
Details: www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes
7 MUSIC
Chris Farlowe & the Northern Beaker Band, The Stables, August 25
Widely regarded as one of the finest soul and rhythm and blues voices this country has produced, Chris Farlowe’s 60s smash hit Out of Time (written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards) remains a classic. And decades on, his talent lives on. Catch a rare talent in intimate surroundings.
Details: www.stables.org
8 FAMILY
Bucks County Show, Weedon Showground, Thursday September
Our county comes together for one of its biggest annual events, with thrilling entertainment, music and farm animals galore.
Details: www.buckscountyshow.co.uk
9 MUSIC
Hats Off to Led Zeppelin, The Stables, August 27
Feel the power and the passion of a Led Zep concert in its rawest form. There’s no silliness – just the music.
Details: www.stables.org
10 MUSIC
Atila Huseyin, Bedford Arms, Bedford, August 29
When the great Buddy Greco says to you “you’re gonna be a star, kid,” you know you’re doing something right. Stylish jazz singer Atila returns to the venue after packing out the venue earlier this year.
Details: www.thebedfordarmsbedford.co.uk