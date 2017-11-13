The LaFontaines to headline MK11 as part of Common Problem tour

The LaFontaines are on the road touring in support of their latest album Common Problem and headline MK11 in Milton Keynes this week.

The band’s 2015’s debut Class charted in the UK Top 100 and Scottish Top 10, reached number one in the UK Indie Breakers chart and received more than three million plays on Spotify.

Its follow up, Common Problem was released in October and provides an intense and relatable social commentary.

A brutally honest outpouring of angst, Common Problem is a raging reflection on the state of the world today.

“Common Problem is a much darker record than our debut release,” explains frontman Kerr Okan.

“We’re not as young and naive as we were in our early 20s.

“We’ve been around the world as a band, seen a lot of things and discovered our one big Common Problem… There is a lot of angst, truth and reality held within this album.”

With the help of producer Joe Cross (‪The Courteeners), the album’s sound is as sharp as the lyrical content, packed with explosive riffs and electronic hooks that race alongside Okan's gritty, pointed Scottish drawl.

Common Problem combines an eclectic mix of influences, but at their core ‪The LaFontaines are a real rock band, and a genuine force to be reckoned with.

Having built a reputation as one of Scotland’s most exciting live bands, The LaFontaines have sold out headline shows at Glasgow’s Barrowlands and ABC, played London’s Koko and the main stage at T In The Park.

This year alone, they have impressed the crowds at The Great Escape, TRNSMT and Download Festival with the relentless energy of their live set.

They headline MK11 in Milton Keynes on Thursday, November 16.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £7.50 in advance.

For more details, visit www.thelafontaines.co.uk