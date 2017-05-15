No need to cry as popular musical visits Milton Keynes

A story which starts with humble beginnings but ends with her being adored by a cheering nation can be seen at Milton Keynes Theatre next week.

The ever popular musical Evita can be seen from Tuesday May 23 to Saturday May 27.

It tells the story of Eva Perón, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Perón,

Evita follows Eva’s journey which gave her extraordinary wealth, power and iconic status.

Her journey sees her start impoverished and later is christened as the ‘spiritual leader of the nation’ by the Argentine people.

With more than 20 major awards to its credit, and an Oscar winning film version starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita is iconic.

The musical features some of the best loved songs in musical theatre, including Don’t Cry for Me Argentina, On This Night of a Thousand Stars, You Must Love Me, and Another Suitcase in Another Hall, this spectacular production promises once again to be the theatrical event of the year.

Taking on the iconic role of Eva Perón is Emma Hatton. She recently finished wowing audiences in the lead role of Elphaba in the West End’s production of Wicked. Prior to this she performed the principle roles of Scaramouche and Meatloaf in We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre, and Donna in the West End production of Dreamboats and Petticoats.

Joining her will be Kevin Stephen-Jones, set to play Argentine President Juan Perón.

He has performed extensively across the UK and Europe in over 20 different operas.

His musical theatre credits include Cats, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Love Beyond.

Tickets for the show are available from £15.

For further information or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.