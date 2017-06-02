Phantom set to haunt Sharnbrook Mill Theatre

Sharnbrook’s Mill Theatre is set to be transformed into the Paris Opera House when it hosts Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking masterpiece The Phantom of the Opera in November.

The production will be staged by the Mill Youth Group under the direction of Barry Thompson and is open to members who will be under 21 years old at the time of the performances.

Seen by over 100 million people worldwide, The Phantom of the Opera is the highest grossing musical of all time and, now in its 30th record-breaking year in London’s West End, the Mill Theatre is delighted to have obtained the rights to perform this multi-award winning show.

Far beneath the Opera House, the Phantom hides in a shadowy existence, shamed by his physical appearance and feared by all. But the love he holds for his protegé Christine is so strong that even her heart cannot resist.

Added to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s mesmerising score, the talents of the award-winning team at The Mill will bring this tragic love story to life.

Auditions are to be held on Sunday, June 18 at 2pm however there will be two pre-audition workshops for the production on Monday, June 12 at 7.30pm and Wednesday, June 14 also at 7.30pm.

The Mill Youth Group is also keen to include young musicians of Grade 5 and above in its orchestra while the individual acting roles will be cast from the company during the rehearsal process.

With Michelle Reading on board as the show’s musical director along with choreographers Rachel Alexander and Eve Oliver, the Phantom’s producer is Fiona Williams while its director Barry Thompson urges everyone to go along to the workshops and talk to the production team.

The Phantom of the Opera will play Sharbrook’s Mill Theatre from Tuesday, November 14 to Saturday, November 18, 2017.