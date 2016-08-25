Sex, strippers and music come to Milton Keynes Theatre

Set against the backdrop of a Britain caught mid-swing between the conservative 50s and riotous 60s, Sunny Afternoon arrives at MK Theatre on Tuesday.

And it’s a show for all the dedicated followers of The Kinks music out there.

This production explores the euphoric highs and agonising lows of the iconic band and their music which continues to influence the generations.

And songs?

You know ‘em, and there are lots – from You Really Got Me to Waterloo Sunset, and from All Day and All of the Night to the number that has given the show its title.

Having already enjoyed a sell-out run at Hampstead Theatre, Sunny Afternoon opened to critical acclaim at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End almost two years ago, and in 2015 it swept away the opposition at the Olivier Awards, taking the prestigious gongs for categories including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music for Ray Davies.

In the show, Ryan O’Donnell plays Ray.

He has plenty of on-stage experience too; He played in the West End production and showed out in Quadrophenia. “A colourful and contagious rock musical – the best of its sort since Jersey Boys,” said one reviewer.

Sunny Afternoon will be in town until next Saturday with showings at 7.30pm nightly and matinee performances from 2.30pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The Dreamboys are in town tonight (Thursday), showing off their gleaming bodywork at MK Theatre.

Special guest will be Gaz Beadle – for those of you who watch a strange thing called Geordie Shore. It’s his first date of the tour, so scream that bit louder for him, ladies...

After an incredible three decades of touring, the UK’s number one rock’n’roll variety production That’ll Be The Day is still keeping retro cool alive, and those behind the brand return to MK Theatre tomorrow with another brand new show. This production features a fresh new line-up of sensational classic gold hits, spanning the 50s through to the 70s and 80s, mixed as always, with a large dose of grin inducing comedy.

Organsiers promise that you’ll be on your feet and dancing in the aisles before the night is over, and it’ll be with the aid of the live soundtrack.

There’s no need for backing tracks here – That’ll Be The Day keeps it live!

Direct from its success in London’s West End, a sold out UK tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back in Milton Keynes this Saturday.

Using huge projection photos and original film footage, the 50th anniversary celebration at MK Theatre features a full live band performing all the hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound and many more.

Enjoy a nostalgic trip through the mind-blowing musical union of Paul and Art.

So whether its The Kinks, glistening torsos, or 60s pop, you can check in with confidence at Milton Keynes Theatre in the coming week.

