Strictly star Robin Windsor visits Milton Keynes

A gaggle of Strictly Come Dancing stars will be burning up the floor with performances in a new dance show.

Keep Dancing comes to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday September 6 to Saturday September 10.

Last series winners The Wanted Jay McGuinness and Aliona Vilani will appear alongside another Strictly pro Robin Windsor.

For the latter, it is a new venutre as he has co-choreographed the show.

Robin said: “To be honest, I think I am even more nervous than normal. I’m stressed because it is my vision and I don’t know whether the audience will like what I’ve done. I hope they do.

“But there is a lot of good people working on it, including Emma Rogers as well.”

How would he describe the show?

“It is a dancing extravaganza and while it will be primarily latin and ballroom dances, there will be all sorts of different styles.

“It is a lot different. On Strictly, you would prepare one dance and you would go on and do it. With this, there is 20 different dances to do.

“We are in rehearsals at the moment and it is really coming together, it should be very polished in time for the final show. Even if rehearsing in the hot weather is not ideal.”

I suspect that a lot of people will be looking forward to seeing people recreate the Pulp Fiction dance which stood out by Jay and Aliona.

Robin said: “Unfortunately, due to problems with the rights, they won’t be able to do any of the dances that they did on Strictly. However there will be some brand new dances from them and a number of the other guests on the show.

“I know that you’ll have to pay for a seat, but it’s such a feel good show that you will want to get out of your seat and dance.”

He learned to dance from the age of three and was in and around dancing.

Robin added: “My dad was a dance teacher and I was in that environment. I loved being in front of the mirror and shaking my hips and it grew from there. I then went on, got better and better and that led to representing my country which bought me to Strictly’s attention.

“I suspect that if I had been in another environment, I would have learnt a different style.

“It wasn’t very cool when I learnt to do it, but the hard work and the effort has paid off because it is now the biggest phenomenon.”

It will be the first time that he has performed on the stage at Milton Keynes Theatre, although not the first time he has been in the town.

He said: “I used to work in the Hush Puppy store in the town up at the city centre, when there was there. I’m glad to be dancing.

“It is great to be going out on the tour having done a lot. It gives us a chance to give something back to the fans of the show who can’t get tickets to see it being recorded. There is only 600 in the audience and I think there was something like 1.4 million requests for tickets.

“There is also a big difference between seeing dance live in front of your own eyes and seeing it on television.”

Robin was a familiar and popular face on Strictly Come Dancing having worked on four series partnering the likes of Anita Dobson, Patsy Kensit, Lisa Riley and Deborah Meaden.

He also did The People’s Strictly which Robin said was one of the highlights of his time on the show.

Robin added: “I am so grateful for the show, it has given me a profile which I would never have dreamed of. I definitely wouldn’t be doing this show if this was the case.

“It is hard to pick a favourite partner but it has to be Lisa Riley. She’s become a best friend and I am delighted that when we start the tour in Bromley, I get to dance with her again.

“For me, when I got a new partner, it was always important for me to have a laugh with them and have some fun. I am glad that with the dances I did with Lisa, the fun we were having came across.

“I would never say never to going back to Strictly. I have moved on and I am getting some amazing opportunities and right now, I am happy doing my own thing.”

Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.