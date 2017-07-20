T Birds and Pink Ladies sizzle in high school show at Milton Keynes

Prepare for some summer lovin when the Grease tour visits our area with The Wanted’s Tom Parker in the role of Danny and Over The Rainbow winner Danielle Hope playing sweet Sandy.

The original high school musical, with its back to back list of sizzling tunes, and a story of first love and teenage angst, is an electrifying feel good show packed with energy that became a smash hit film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John.

Tom, in his musical theatre debut, said: “I watched the film to get the style of acting that is required in this field. John Travolta had a huge impact, so I have tried to take little things from his performance, but not all of it. We only had three weeks of rehearsals before we went out on the tour so I asked for the script a coupe of months before we started, just so I could get my head in the right place.”

Tom originally auditioned for the role of Teen Angel which meant one song and a brief role, but said: “I got a phone call a few days later asking if I was interested in playing Danny and after an extra audition, they offered me the part, which I was delighted about.”

Louisa Lytton, best known for her appearances in EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing, plays Rizzo, spunky leader of The Pink Ladies.

She said: “My favourite pat of the show is probably the opening number, Grease Is The Word, when all of the cast are on the stage.

“I don’t think anything can beat the thrill of doing live theatre.”

Guaranteed to have audiences on their feet and hand jiving the night away, Sandy, Danny, the groovy T Birds and sassy Pink Ladies of Rydell High perform all the favourite hits including You’re The One That I Want, Summer Nights, Hopelessly Devoted To You, Sandy and Greased Lightnin’

Grease comes to Milton Keynes Theatre from Bank Holiday Monday August 28 through to Saturday September 2.

Evening performances are at 7.30pm Monday to Thursday; 5.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday; and 5pm and 8.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets cost from £15.

Box office 0844 871 7652 or book online at www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes.