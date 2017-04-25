Take a chance on ABBA musical

The much loved musical Mamma Mia comes to Milton Keynes Theatre next week.

Featuring the songs of ABBA, the musical can be seen from Tuesday May 2 to Saturday May 20.

Mamma Mia

The enchanting tale of family and friendship unfolding on a Greek island paradise has been a West End and global phenomenon. But with such a fan base for both ABBA and Mamma Mia, you would expect the lead actress to be the first to know all the words.

Helen Hobson, who plays Donna, said: "There were a lot of people who know all of the songs inside and out. When I did it for the first time, we were rehearsing and performed Waterloo, I was out of step with everyone and I didn't know the words much to my shame. I've learnt them all since but came to this show as an outsider."

She has plenty of form with the role having played on and off since 2004 in locations as glamourous as Taiwan, Kuala Lumpur and Birningham, she jokes.

Helen added: "The role of Donna has become iconic since the movie since Meryl Streep played it, it is an absolute thrill to be asked to play it again for this tour. I'm going off to some new places for the tour.

"The biggest challenge us that it is a big part, the leading part in the show. She's on the stage a lot of the time and it is a big musical. There is not a lot of respite. So much so that there will be another lady Kay Millbourne who will play my part for one of the eight performances during the week long run.

"But you do your best to stay in shape, eat write. This is a show that generates so much love that you have to give it your all."

Does the fanbase add an extra pressure?

Helen said: "A little but also there are a lot of people working on the show who have been on it since 2004, there is a continuity of the behind the scenes personnel. It is a show which everyone working on it loves and that enthusiasm rubs off on people."

And Helen says that this is a show which everyone can enjoy, even the men in the audience.

She added: "It is just such a feel good show and one that all of the audience enjoy. There are men who enjoy it who have a tear in their eye and a song in their heart during the finale. There are times when as an actor, you question why you are doing this job, but then if you can spread some joy for two and a half hours while the show is on, then you know you've done a good thing."

Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7652 or by visiting www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.