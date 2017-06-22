Theatre around MK: six of the best events in the week ahead

From top comics to a murder mystery, there's lots happening on the stage...

Marlborough Gate Bistro Presents...Castle Comedy

Milton Keynes Theatre,

June 25

Milton Keynes Theatre has announced a new series of events that will enable you to experience the venue like never before – the Marlborough Gate Bistro presents…

The first of these new ventures is a stand-up comedy night hosted by Bedfordshire’s own Castle Comedy, taking place this Sunday, followed by a dastardly delicious murder mystery dinner on Monday evening (see top right for more about that). Castle Comedy aims to showcase the best in comedy talent – faces you recognise from TV through to great circuit pros, and those up and coming acts.

Headlining this time is comedy legend Mike Gunn (Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, The Comedy Store). Mike is firmly established as one of the most sought-after and accomplished comedians working on the UK and international circuit. He is a truly original talent, distinguished by his trademark laconic and lugubrious dark humour, killer punch lines and masterful delivery.

Opening the show is the charming, hilarious and captivating Irish stand-up, Andrew Ryan and your compere is award-winning comedian Paul Revill.

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

The Core, Corby, June 22 and 23

Eric Carle’s timeless classic has delighted generations since it was first published in 1969 – selling a colossal 43 million copies worldwide (and counting).

Now the hungry leaf-cruncher comes to the stage in an acclaimed production that features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets.

www.thecorecorby.com

Murder Mystery dinner

Milton Keynes Theatre, June 25

If murder and intrigue is your cup of tea, then The Murder at Goodbottom Manor is for you. Get swept away in the sumptuous world of Lord Goodbottom’s birthday bash as a cast of five professional actors entice you with clues, and practice deceit in this mysterious whodunit. The cast will set the scene before unfolding the mystery while you enjoy a three course meal.

Have you got what it takes to crack the case?

Theatre director Emma Sullivan said: “With the addition of the Marlborough Gate Bistro to the venue in 2015, we have the opportunity to open the venue in ways we’ve not been able to before. I’m delighted to be able to offer our patrons the same high quality entertainment they expect in this more intimate, exclusive setting.”

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

Fame Jr

Northampton Underground,

July 7 and 8

Fame Jr is a bittersweet and inspiring story about a diverse group of students who dedicate themselves to four gruelling years of study in the pursuit of their dreams. With insight and high-energy dance numbers, the show explores the issues confronting young people today.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Giovanni Pernice

The Core, Corby, June 28

Join Strictly stars Giovanni and Luba Mushtuk for a dance spectacular – from the quickstep to the samba, rhumba, pasadoble and his signature dance, the jive.

Those in the know promise a “beautiful classy narrative that exudes love and passion”. Phwoar!

Top scores all round.

www.thecorecorby.com

La Cage Aux Folles

Milton Keynes Theatre, August 8-12

Audiences are standing and cheering, and the national critics are raving about Bill Kenwright’s hilariously funny new production of La Cage Aux Folles, currently on its first national UK tour. John Partridge whose extensive West End credits include A Chorus Line and Cats, leads the cast.

atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes