Theatre around MK: Six of the best shows in the next seven days

From '60s sounds to improvisational comedy, there's lots going on...

Dreamboats and Petticoats

Milton Keynes Theatre, July 3 to 8

So popular were the first five albums in the Dreamboats and Petticoats series – with more than four million copies sold, and Number One spot placings as standard in the compilation charts – that those behind the success looked to give the public more of what they wanted.

Step forward Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, who have made the nation laugh as the twosome responsible for penning comedy classics including Goodnight Sweetheart, Birds of a Feather, The New Statesman and Shine on Harvey Moon.

They set to work on a script that would enchant theatre-goers, and weave a stream of rock’n’roll classics through the heart of the operation.

And so, Dreamboats and Petticoats, the stage version, was born.

Set in 1961, emotions are running high as young musicians Norman and Bobby compete to win a national songwriting competition, and more importantly, the attention of the gorgeous Sue!

But when Bobby discovers that shy Laura is no slouch on the piano, love and rock’n’roll fame beckons.

Tracks like Bobby’s Girl, Only Sixteen, Runaround Sue and C’Mon Everybody will get feet tapping and hands clapping.

www.atgtickets.com

Giovanni Pernice

The Grove, Dunstable, July 2

Join Strictly Come Dancing stars Giovanni and Luba Mushtuk as they star in il ballo e vita.

Don’t go along thinking that this is just “Another evening with...” show though.

This is a wonderful story set in a Sicilian Cafe. And the leading man (you can guess who that is) thinks he has found love...

www.grovetheatre.co.uk

Whose Turn?

York House Centre, Stony Stratford, July 1

After a successful sell-out night of improvised comedy at the centre a while back, the comic troupe are back for another blast.

This is your chance to throw suggestions at the performers (really), as they get down to the not entirely serious business of playing silly games!

It’s a high-energy night of hilarious improvisation, and if you’ve seen the Whose Line is it Anyway? television show, you will definitely know what’s in store.

The only rule here is that there are no rules.

Except for some

rules!

Some of the team have been doing this since the group started years ago – so you would probably imagine they know what they are doing.

But you’d be quite wrong! Get ready for giggles aplenty...

www.whoseturn.org.uk

The Magic of Motown

Milton Keynes Theatre, July 2

Get ready for classic Motown hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship, and lots of it!

This show celebrates the music of Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Temptations, Jackson 5 and more. More than one million people have enjoyed Magic of Motown performances to date.

www.atgtickets.com

Pete Firman

The Stables, June 30

Join the UK’s leading comedian/magician as he previews new jokes and tricks for his next show.

You know him from a slew of small screen hits, including BBC hit The Magicians.

Crowd-pleasing comedy meets jaw-dropping magic in this small theatre Edinburgh preview.

www.stables.org

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

MK Theatre, July 1

Coming direct from London’s West End and with a sold-out tour tucked under its belt, the S & G Story returns this week. Expect huge projection photos, film footage and a live band performing all the hits – including Mrs Robinson and Homeward Bound.

www.atgtickets.com