Theatre around MK: your guide to the week ahead

It's panto time in MK - and there's plenty to choose from around the area...

Dick Whittington

Milton Keynes Theatre, December 8 to January 15

Pack up your knapsacks, lace up your boots and rush over to MK Theatre to join Stacey Solomon (fresh back from the jungle where she has been covering I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here), Albert Square resident Samantha Womack and the ever-jovial comedy ace Kev Orkian in the panto smash.

Dick and his trusty cat Tommy arrive in London seeking their fortune, but find that actually, the streets aren’t paved with gold. Bah!

After meeting Alice Fitzwarren, a merchant’s daughter, and taking a job for her father, things are looking up.

But what about the evil Queen Rat? She has other ideas!

Will Dick ever find his fortune? Will good conquer evil?

And do paws beat claws?

Kev said: “If you haven’t bought a ticket for the show already, then you’re going to miss out on the magical experience that Milton Keynes produces every year. I should know, I’ve been back in MK for the past four years!

“The show is full of comedy, music and amazing routines...There’s something for everyone.”

Christmas just wouldn’t be the same without it.

Pull together your family, friends and neighbours and go celebrate Christmas in MK panto style!

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

Aladdin

The Grove, Dunstable, December 8 to January 2

Remember Corrie’s Brian Capron? He’s still playing a baddie, but this time in the seasonal classic Aladdin – the one with the magic lamp and the genie!Also in the festive fave are CBBC fella Ed Petrie and Kieran & Sarah from Britain’s Got Talent, as the Genie and Widow Twankey respectively...

www.dunstablepanto.com

Jack and the Beanstalk

Northampton Derngate, December 9 to 31

The air will turn Blue for Derngate’s annual panto, but worry not – it’s not rude or crude – it’s because pop singer Simon Webbe is starring as Jack Trot in the tall tale.

Britain’s Got Talent winners Ashleigh Butler and her canine sidekick Pudsey will join him, with Ashleigh playing Princess Apricot.

Forced to sell his trusty cow, join Jack as he climbs a beanstalk of gigantic proportions to cloudland and fights to save the beautiful Princess, outwit the evil giant and gain the hand of the girl he loves...

Organisers say that the audience can expect “lots of laughs, fabulous music, fantastic special effects, and bundles of audience participation in this giant of a pantomime”.

What more could you ask for when looking for a Christmas night out with the youngsters?

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Second Star to the Right

Underground Studio, Northampton, December 2, to January 7

Inspired by the world of Peter and the Starcatcher, this a great tale for under sevens and their families. Will Croc ever get rid of his tock? Will the lost boys find what they have been looking for? And which pirate will end up being captain of the shop?

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

The Snow Dragon

The Stables, December 23 to 31

On New Year’s Eve, Billy is looking forward to the annual visit of the Snow Dragon, who will bring him lots of goodies.

But when he bumps into some wolves in the forest, New Year’s Day seems a long way off. How will Billy escape? And has he been naughty or nice?

www.stables.org

A Christmas Carol

The Core at Corby, December 8 to December 31

Wealthy miser Ebenzer Scrooge is all set to greet Christmas Day with his traditional “Bah humbug”. Not this year though: the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future have other ideas. Can they show him the true meaning of Christmas?

www.thecorecorby.com